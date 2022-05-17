Buying Guides
Samsung Could Finally Ditch Snapdragon for Its Own Mobile Chipset

| 1 min read
A mockup of the Exynos 2200 chip.
Samsung

New rumors suggest Samsung could finally be ready to ditch the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that’s powered many of its mobile devices over the years. Instead, it’ll design a custom in-house chipset built specifically for the Galaxy S line.

And before you ask. Yes. Samsung already makes the Exynos processor, which we’ve seen in countless mobile phones, tablets, etc. For those unaware, devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and many others, come with a Qualcomm processor in the U.S. and other regions. At the same time, it packs Samsung’s own Exynos chipset in South Korea and select markets. It’s all a bit confusing.

As a result, we’ve seen countless arguments about Snapdragon vs. Exynos regarding Samsung devices. If these latest rumors are true, Samsung may follow Apple and Google’s footsteps and build an all-new chip that’ll debut in early 2025.

In April, the first reports of Samsung creating a new chip surfaced courtesy of iNews24, and now we’re hearing something similar from famed Samsung leakster IceUniverse on Twitter.

As you can see above, the leaker claims Samsung will release a custom-made processor in 2025 that’ll launch with the Galaxy S25 and, likely, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This could help the company compete better with the Apple A and M series, not to mention Google’s new Tensor SoC.

It’s no secret that Samsung has faced some backlash over the GPS in its phones, not to mention a recent controversy with its Game Optimizer Service (GOS) app that slows performance. By creating a new processor from the ground up for the Galaxy S25, Samsung can optimize the experience to increase performance, responsiveness, and battery life.

We’ll have to wait and see if these rumors hold true. And if so, it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung makes it part of the Exynos line or changes the name entirely. Either way, upcoming Samsung phones could be even better if this is true.

via GSMArena

