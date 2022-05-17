Buying Guides
TP-Link Brings Its Crazy-Affordable Smart Home Devices to the US

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The TP-Link Tapo C310 outdoor camera.
TP-Link

First available in Europe, the popular and outrageously affordable TP-Link Tapo lineup is now available in the United States. TP-Link is kicking things off with four security cameras and a smart LED strip, all of which $60 or less.

Let’s go through this stuff in sections, starting with the indoor cameras. First, there’s the Tapo C110 Spot, a stationary camera that costs just $30 and captures a wide 105-degree FOV. And for those who want to view their whole home, TP-Link sells the Tapo C210 pan/tilt, a $35 camera that can spin 306 degrees or tilt upward by 144-degrees. (The tilting mechanism is cool if you install this camera on the ceiling of a room.)

Both of these cameras feature a 2K resolution, night vision (black and white), and a 30-foot range. They also pack AI person detection and an integrated siren. These cameras work without a subscription, though a Tapo Care membership (variable pricing) is required for 30-day cloud storage and other benefits. You can also use a 256GB microSD card for 24/7 local storage.

The TP-Link Tapo C110 indoor camera.
The TP-Link Tapo C110 indoor camera.
The TP-Link Tapo C210 indoor camera.
The TP-Link Tapo C210 indoor camera.
The TP-Link Tapo C310 outdoor camera.
The TP-Link Tapo C310 outdoor camera.
The TP-Link Tapo C320WS outdoor camera.
The TP-Link Tapo C320WS outdoor camera.
The TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Light Strip
The TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Light Strip.
Then there’s the two outdoor cameras. The $50 Tapo C310 features a 2K resolution, black and white night vision, two-way audio, integrated sirens, and IP66 weatherproofing. TP-Link’s more expensive Tapo C320WS camera, which costs $60, offers the same features plus an integrated spotlight and “starlight” color night vision.

These outdoor cameras have the same storage “requirements” as the indoor models. You can use them without a subscription for live feeds and notifications, upgrade to Tapo Care for 30-day cloud video storage, or just use a 256GB microSD card for constant live recordings.

TP-Link’s Tapo L900-10 light strip is pretty neat. It costs just $45, but it comes with two 16.4-foot strips that run on a single controller and power supply. These strips offer 16 million color options (one color at a time) with dimming, pre-set animations, and “music sync” mode.

All of these TP-Link Tapo products are now available on Amazon. We hope that TP-Link brings some other items from the Tapo lineup over to the US, including the affordable Tapo smart plug.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Indoor Security Camera for Baby Monitor, Dog Camera w/ Motion Detection, 2-Way Audio Siren, Night Vision, Cloud &SD Card Storage (Up to 256 GB), Works with Alexa & Google Home (C110)

TP-Link's Tapo indoor security camera is ultra-affordable but features a 2K resolution, night vision, and two-way audio. It also accepts 256GB microSD cards for free 24/7 video storage.

Amazon

$29.99
 

TP-Link Tapo 2K HD Security Camera Outdoor Wired, IP66 Weatherproof, Motion/Person Detection, Works with Alexa & Google Home, Built-in Siren w/ Night Vision, Cloud/SD Card Storage, 2-Way Audio(C310)

The TP-Link Tapo C310 outdoor security camera packs a 2K resolution, night vision, integrated siren, and two-way audio support. Pair it with a microSD card for free 24/7 video storage.

Amazon

$49.99
 

