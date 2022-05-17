TP-Link Brings Its Crazy-Affordable Smart Home Devices to the US

First available in Europe, the popular and outrageously affordable TP-Link Tapo lineup is now available in the United States. TP-Link is kicking things off with four security cameras and a smart LED strip, all of which $60 or less.

Let’s go through this stuff in sections, starting with the indoor cameras. First, there’s the Tapo C110 Spot, a stationary camera that costs just $30 and captures a wide 105-degree FOV. And for those who want to view their whole home, TP-Link sells the Tapo C210 pan/tilt, a $35 camera that can spin 306 degrees or tilt upward by 144-degrees. (The tilting mechanism is cool if you install this camera on the ceiling of a room.)

Both of these cameras feature a 2K resolution, night vision (black and white), and a 30-foot range. They also pack AI person detection and an integrated siren. These cameras work without a subscription, though a Tapo Care membership (variable pricing) is required for 30-day cloud storage and other benefits. You can also use a 256GB microSD card for 24/7 local storage.

Then there’s the two outdoor cameras. The $50 Tapo C310 features a 2K resolution, black and white night vision, two-way audio, integrated sirens, and IP66 weatherproofing. TP-Link’s more expensive Tapo C320WS camera, which costs $60, offers the same features plus an integrated spotlight and “starlight” color night vision.

These outdoor cameras have the same storage “requirements” as the indoor models. You can use them without a subscription for live feeds and notifications, upgrade to Tapo Care for 30-day cloud video storage, or just use a 256GB microSD card for constant live recordings.

TP-Link’s Tapo L900-10 light strip is pretty neat. It costs just $45, but it comes with two 16.4-foot strips that run on a single controller and power supply. These strips offer 16 million color options (one color at a time) with dimming, pre-set animations, and “music sync” mode.

All of these TP-Link Tapo products are now available on Amazon. We hope that TP-Link brings some other items from the Tapo lineup over to the US, including the affordable Tapo smart plug.