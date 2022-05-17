Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Niko Camera Sling 3.0 Review: Great for an Outdoor Shoot Day
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ExpressVPN Review: An Easy-to-Use and Secure VPN for Most People
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Mouse Review: Versatile Featherweight
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This HyperX Headset Lasts 300 Hours on a Charge, but How?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
Arnold Carreiro

We could hardly believe our ears when HyperX announced the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset. Not only does it come at the low price of just $200, but it lasts 300 hours on a charge—something we verified in our detailed review. Still, HyperX hasn’t explained this battery wizardry. But iFixit may have an answer.

I’ll preface by describing the headset a bit. First, and this is important, it’s surprisingly lightweight. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless weighs just 300 grams, which is 86 grams less than the AirPods Max. The headset is also pretty bare-bones. While it has a removable microphone, it doesn’t offer ANC and lacks any RGB lighting.

Obviously, the headset’s lack of power-hungry features extends battery life a bit. But ANC and integrated lighting only decreases headset battery life by a few hours, not hundreds of hours. Hence the need for a good old-fashioned iFixit teardown.

After taking apart the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, iFixit found that the headphones use a “larger than average” 5.5Wh battery. But other HyperX headphones use this same battery and only last around 30 hours on a charge. Clearly, something else is going on.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset Review: Month-Long Superior Sound
RELATEDHyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset Review: Month-Long Superior Sound

So, iFixit identified all of the chips on the headset’s motherboard. And despite this headset’s low price, it contains some pretty modern, highly optimized stuff. There’s a low-power ARM Cortex MO+ processor, an Bluetooth LE transceiver, and most notably, a DA7212 Dialog Semiconductor that uses a shockingly low amount of power (650µW) to process and amplify audio.

The conclusion, and HyperX still needs to verify this, is that the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset uses a larger battery and super-efficient chips to reach its 300-hour playtime. I suggest watching iFixit’s teardown video for additional details, including a power-draw shootout with other popular wireless headphones.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset

With a low price tag, a 300-hour battery life, and a high-quality detachable microphone, it's hard to pass up on HyperX's Cloud Alpha Wireless headset.

Review Geek's Review Score: 9/10
Amazon

$199.99
 

Best Buy

$199.99
 

Source: iFixit

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »