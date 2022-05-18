Garmin’s Latest Cycling Accessory Combines Three Products Into One

Today, Garmin announced a new 3-in-1 Varia radar system to help keep cyclists and bikers safe on the road. The Garmin Varia RCT715 is a radar-activated tail light with a built-in camera that’ll watch your back.

As any die-hard cyclist knows, Garmin makes some excellent products that try to keep us safe on the road. From radar systems to bike computers offering navigation and GPS.

The Garmin Varia system offers rear-facing radar to warn riders of vehicles approaching them from behind. You’ll get an audible warning and even a visual one if the Varia is connected to a Garmin cycling computer, your mounted smartphone, or even a watch. The system shows you where and the speed of approaching vehicles.

And while that’s great, the new Garmin Varia RCT715 kicks things up a notch by offering radar, a bright LED tail light, and a built-in 1080p 30FPS camera that’s always recording. It does it all.

The included radar can detect upcoming vehicles from up to 140 meters away and instantly start alerting riders. The car can see you, too, even during the day, thanks to a bright LED that Garmin says is visible up to one mile away.

But now, this latest product adds in continuous 1080p HD video recording, and it’ll automatically save video clips to the Varia app if there’s an incident or accident.

According to Garmin, this latest rear-facing tail light radar camera system will last anywhere from 4-6 hours per charge, depending on which setting the LED light is on while still recording 24/7. This time around, you get USB-C recharging and IPX7 water resistance, and it comes with a 16GB microSD card for storage.

The Garmin Varia RCT715 has an easy-to-use and secure lever-locking mounting system that works for nearly any bike thanks to shims for round, aero, and d-shaped seat posts. It does a little bit of everything, but it’s the most expensive Varia yet, coming in at $399. Grab yours from the link below.