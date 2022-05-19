Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Framework’s Second Laptop Continues the Promise of Modularity

| 1 min read
Someone applying a new screen bezel to their Framework laptop.
Framework

Framework’s modular laptop was an instant success when it launched in 2021, garnering praise from iFixit and the Right to Repair community as a whole. Now, Framework is continuing its promise of modularity with a second-gen laptop, and more importantly, an upgrade path for first-gen customers.

The new Framework laptop offers a handful of improvements over its predecessor, packing a 12th gen Intel Core CPU (i5 or i7), a more efficient battery, and much sturdier top cover (the last version was way too flimsy). Other specs, including the 13.5-inch screen, keyboard, and trackpad remain unchanged.

Yeah, there’s not a huge difference between the first and second-gen Framework laptops. But that’s the point—the new Framework laptop still works will all of the modular parts on Framework’s website, and it’s incredibly easy to take apart for repairs.

And more importantly, the new Framework laptop’s parts fit inside last year’s model. If you bought the first Framework laptop, you can order an upgrade kit (starting at $538) to get a 12th gen Intel Core CPu and the sturdier top cover. Why doesn’t every laptop do this?

Bear in mind that if you replace your first-gen Framework’s motherboard, you can use the old board as a standalone computer. All you’ll need is some extra RAM and a USB-C power adapter.

The new Framework laptop starts at $1,050 and comes pre-assembled. Framework will sell upgrade kits (along with individual motherboards and top covers) for its first-gen laptops in the coming months.

Source: Framework

