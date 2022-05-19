Buying Guides
'Worldle' Is The 'Wordle' That Proves You Suck at Geography

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
Worldle

You’ve played Wordle, but have you ever heard of Worldle? Confusing names, I know, but Worldle is a daily guessing game that focuses on countries, not words. And unless you’re a geography genius, it will make you question all those years you spent in school.

The premise behind Worldle is simple. Each day, the Worldle website shows you the silhouette for a new country. You have six chances to guess the correct country, and thankfully, you get a few hints along the way.

A close-up of Worldle's entry table, which tells you how close your guesses are.
Worldle

Every time you guess a wrong country, Worldle tells you how far it is from the target country in both kilometers and percentage points. It also shows a small arrow icon to indicate where the correct country is located (relative to the location of the incorrect country that you guessed).

And if you’re a geography sadist, you can play around in Worldle’s settings to hide the target country’s silhouette or make the silhouette rotate with every incorrect guess. Personally, I have enough trouble with the game, so I refuse to enable these options.

You can play Worldle on your computer or phone’s browser. Or, add it to your phone’s home screen for a more app-like experience.

