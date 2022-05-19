Buying Guides
The Latest LEGO Set Turns ‘Starry Night’ Into 3D Brick Art

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A close-up of the LEGO Starry Night set.
LEGO

One of the most impressive LEGO Ideas candidates is now coming to life. Designed by Truman Cheng, the LEGO Starry Night set turns Van Gogh’s classic painting into a piece of 3D brick art. If you thought Starry Night was trippy, wait until you see it with depth!

The LEGO Starry Night set measures 12 inches tall, 15 inches wide, and 5 inches deep. It’s made of 2316 bricks, including several painted bricks that mimic the look of brush strokes. Plus, the set comes with a cute Van Gogh minifig and tiny Starry Night canvas!

A close-up of the Van Gogh minifig that comes with the LEGO Starry Night set.
LEGO

The thing that really impresses me about this Starry Night set, aside from the awesome colors, is the detail of the tiny houses and trees. They poke out the bottom of this “painting,” adding a strong sense of depth that the original Starry Night intentionally lacks.

The LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza is Built for Your Bookshelf
RELATEDThe LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza is Built for Your Bookshelf

I should note that LEGO worked with MOMA (home of Starry Night) to perfect this set. It also comes with hardware for hanging on your wall, though it can sit on a shelf or desk if that’s what you’d prefer.

LEGO’s Starry Night set costs $170 and goes on sale June 1st (alongside the Optimus Prime set). If you’re a LEGO VIP member, you can buy it on May 25th.

LEGO Starry Night

The latest LEGO set turns Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ into a beautiful piece of 3D brick art. Buy it for $170 on June 1st, or get it on May 25th if you’re a LEGO VIP member.

LEGO
