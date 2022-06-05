15 Best Virtual Reality Games to Play With Limited Room Space

You might feel like your VR options are limited when you have limited space in your gaming area. But virtual reality shouldn’t be limited to setups with ample space. These 15 VR games prove that you can enjoy revolutionary gameplay no matter how much room you have.

Recommended Space for VR Gaming

The more space you have for VR gaming, the better. Having a 10-foot by 10-foot area is ideal, but you might be able to get away with less.

A little space is necessary when building your gaming center—but you can make just about anything work. Some of the best games do not take up a lot of room, making them ideal for whatever your setup might look like. Some of the most unique VR experiences can be played in only a small area, making them perfect for apartments or bedrooms.

Finding VR games that work well in small rooms can be tricky, but it’s possible. You’ll want to look for options that you can play seated, or those that require only arm movement rather than full-body interaction. Steam and Meta both specify if a game supports a seated mode, roomscale, and information on space requirements. With Steam, if you click on the text, such as “Seated” or “Standing”, you’ll see a list of other games that you can play within that amount of space.

Even users of Meta Quest (formerly known as Oculus Quest) can use Steam—or even games made specifically for the Meta Rift. You’ll need to connect your Quest to a powerful computer using Link or Air Link.

Best VR Racing/Driving Games for Limited Space

You might be prone to moving around a lot during racing games, but some don’t require a lot of space. Meta Quest has plenty of options in its library or compatible with it that don’t take up much room—even racing games. You can take turns and whip around to your heart’s content.

DiRT Rally VR

DiRT Rally VR is perfect for thrill-seekers who want a game that does it all. There are more than 70 stages and 40 cars to test out, and you’ll love trying the six rallies and building your own custom versions. You can even make a racing league with your friends and participate in online challenges. With as thrilling a game as this one, you’ll forget you’re not even playing in a vast space.

Grab DiRT Rally 2.0 for another challenge. It ups the stakes—and you know that any little mistake could cost you your game. It features circuits from the FIA World Rallycross Championship. You can enjoy your time playing through familiar or new-to-you landscapes.

iRacing

iRacing is different from the other games on this list in that it’s subscription-based, but this game is worth the price. You’ll receive the ultimate, all-in-one racing game with features that everyone from casual gamers to professional racers will love. Ongoing events and numerous builds provide endless hours of things to do.

This title isn’t on the Meta Quest website, but you can still connect them. All you need to do is change the interface under the settings of the iRacing game. After that, you should be ready to race.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Euro Truck Simulator 2 allows you to drive throughout Europe and visit over 60 cities you may or may not have been to in real life. You can manage your fleet of cargo trucks and work to maximize profits while enjoying the realistic scenery and landmarks of Europe.

This game also has a thriving online environment where you can share your favorite photos. You can also talk with other enthusiasts and customize your truck. You can even display a custom avatar and license plate inside the game.

Best VR First-Person-Shooters/RPGs for Limited Space

First-person shooters rely on high-quality graphics and more frames per second to run correctly, so these games are perfect for VR. RPGs also look great in the broader world of VR, creating a fantasy world that you can see right in front of your eyes rather than on a screen. Try these out next time you want to immerse yourself in an action game without having much space.

Elite Dangerous

Elite Dangerous is an MMORPG, meaning you can play online surrounded by other players from around the world at any given time. The players determine the story, so the ever-evolving environment changes over time depending on who plays and how they choose to navigate the game. This mind-blowing game features beautiful graphics that you must get your hands on.

Rez Infinite

Rez Infinite is a unique techno game that players can experience in HD or VR. It’s a steal for any gamer who craves a hypnotic and synesthetic experience. You can play while sitting or standing and relax in the free-flying world. Though you have bosses to fight, you can consider this game a way to relax and unwind after a long day.

Sublevel Zero Redux

The 3D combat in this game is unmatched. Sublevel Zero Redux is a game that allows you to steer your airship in any direction you like. Since reality is falling apart in this game, you can go wherever you want and hide from or attack the dangers that creep up on you. The only downside to the beautiful VR version is that you must use a game controller, as VR controllers are not compatible with this game as of May 2022.

Space Pirate Trainer

Space Pirate Trainer is a classic arcade game made immersive, where players become “space pirates” who fight off droid armies using various weapons and gadgets. It was one of the first VR games to be released on multiple platforms, and the developers have never stopped updating it.

This experience is unlike any other, and if you’re looking for a game that will allow you to blast enemies like in the old days of arcades, this one is perfect for you. Plus, all it requires is enough space to stand or sit, making it ideal for small playing areas.

Onward

Onward is a riveting multiplayer, first-person game that relies on your coordination and communication with your teammates rather than the use of maps and crosshairs. Enjoy building custom maps and playing through them with your friends or other online gamers. This realistic combat experience is one you won’t want to miss.

Best VR Puzzle Games for Limited Space

Puzzle games are a chill way to relax while teasing your brain, whether you play solo or multiplayer, and can be a welcome challenge after a difficult day. Experiencing your favorite puzzles in VR may help you look at a problem in a new way to find a different solution. These are some of the best VR puzzle games you can attempt to solve—and you might end up playing them even when you do have ample space.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a thrilling VR game that encourages you and your friends to work together in real-life to defuse the bomb in the virtual world. Only one player will be able to deactivate the bomb, but the others are “experts” that tell the defuser what to do next. The only catch is that they don’t get to see the bomb—instead, they look at defuser instruction manuals, which they can download to their phone or print out and view on paper.

It’s a perfect game to help test—and hopefully, strengthen—your friendships with other people.

Water Bears VR

This VR game is fun for players of all ages. Water Bears VR is a simple puzzle game based on its predecessor, a mobile game that saw serious success. All you have to do is solve each puzzle so the bears can return to a body of water. You can view a puzzle from all sides, and you’ll need to keep your eyes open for any tricks that may creep up on you while trying to save the water bears.

Adventure Time: Magic Man’s Head Games

As popular as Adventure Time the TV series was, nothing could prepare gamers for this exciting puzzle experience. You’ll join forces with Finn and Jake to hunt down the Magic Man and destroy his curse once and for all. You can battle the forces of evil using Jake’s unique powers and adventure through the land of Ooo on your own time. This game is great for gamers of all ages.

Lucky’s Tale

Lucky’s Tale was one of the first third-person VR platforming games. It has changed the course of the VR library by showing that more than just first-person games have a place in virtual reality. The array of levels in this game will leave you speechless as you explore different terrains and collect items during time-based challenges. Enjoy exploring Lucky’s world with him as you take on every challenge this unique VR experience throws your way.

Castle Must Be Mine

Do you enjoy tower defense games but wish you could be closer to the action? Castle Must Be Mine puts you in the center of the action and allows you to build your kingdom firsthand in a way that will destroy anyone who dares to intrude. Destroy enemies to earn currency to upgrade your buildings and weapons—which, in turn, will help you conquer even more foes. You’ll want to keep playing this game until you max out everything in your kingdom.

Fruit Ninja VR

Fruit Ninja was once a renowned mobile game, and its VR version pulls players in even further. You’ll see the fruit bursting before your eyes as you slash them with various weapons. Four exciting modes allow you to play Fruit Ninja VR in all its glory. Whether you’re playing Classic mode, racing against a clock, or just trying to relax and slash fruit, you’ll enjoy this blast from the past in virtual reality.

I Expect You to Die

I Expect You to Die is an escape room type of puzzle game. You take on the role of a secret agent and solve puzzles to win. Make sure not to slip up or you might find yourself dead and starting over. This game will surely keep you on your toes as you seek to unravel every mystery it contains.

Enjoy Your Games, No Matter the Space

VR games inherently require some space, but you can still make them work if you don’t have much in your gaming room. These 15 options will keep you enthralled, and once you finish all of them, you might have a larger space to play other games. Still, you might find these exciting games occupying more of your time than you thought. They’re just that enticing—and each one has something new to discover.