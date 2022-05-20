Buying Guides
This Missing Pixel 6a Feature Doesn't Matter

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

| 1 min read
An illustration of the Pixel 6a's home screen.
Google

The upcoming Pixel 6a costs just $450 and offers some of Google’s flagship features, including the Tensor processor and Live Translate. But there’s a bit of controversy surrounding one missing spec—a high refresh rate. And to be honest, the controversy is unwarranted.

Like all Pixel A-series devices, the Pixel 6a has a 60Hz display. That’s a bit unusual for a mid-range phone released in 2022. It’s also a downgrade from the Pixel 6’s 90Hz screen, or more notably, the Pixel 6 Pro’s 120Hz panel.

Someone using the Google Pixel 6a fingerprint reader.
Google

But the lack of a high refresh rate screen isn’t a big deal, not at all. The Pixel 6a offers several features that you won’t find in other phones at this price, most notably, a camera array that actually shoots good photos.

You can’t buy an affordable phone without making some trade-offs. I can’t say whether the Pixel 6a is good until Review Geek has a chance to actually test it, but just from the specs, I believe that Google’s made the right compromises. Plus, if you really want a 90Hz refresh rate, you can just pay an extra $150 for the standard Pixel 6—or get a cheaper phone with a high refresh rate; there are plenty to choose from!

Orders for the Pixel 6a open on July 21st. The phone costs $450, unless you buy it from Verizon, which offers the only mmWave 5G model of Pixel 6a for $500. (All versions of the Pixel 6a have mid-band 5G, by the way.)

Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a offers flagship features for just $450. Not only does it pack Google’s Tensor processor, but it uses a powerful camera array and offers exclusive features like Live Translate and Magic Eraser. Orders open July 21st.

Google
