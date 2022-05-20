New Hyundai and Kia EVs Recalled Over Parking Hazard

Bad news for some Kia and Hyundai EV owners! Both brands are recalling approximately 20,000 electric vehicles—the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5—over a dangerous issue with the parking brake function.

More precisely, the issue concerns both EV models’ parking brake, as they run on Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform. Should there be a voltage fluctuation while either vehicle is turned off and parked, it will cause a command signal to be sent from the shifter control unit. That, in turn, could potentially disengage the parking pawl and permit the affected car to roll away if it is on any sort of incline (or if it gets bumped).

Hyundai has already received multiple claims of the issue affecting the Ioniq 5, and it was first identified by the company in Korea. However, this parking brake issue ultimately impacts 10,729 Ioniq 5s and 9,014 Kia EV6s.

The company is advising anyone who owns either electric vehicle to use the electronic parking brake whenever they park theirs, instead of simply turning them off and leaving it at that. Hyundai is also working to contact all affected customers and schedule a software update, so if you own one of these vehicles, you should receive a notification by July 10.

These are not the first electric vehicles to suffer a safety recall, however. Rivian recently recalled over 500 of its R1T vehicles due to defective airbag sensors. A few weeks ago, Tesla issued yet another recall, this time for 48,000 Model 3 vehicles over inaccurate speed readings. Heck, even Fiido’s e-bike suffered a recall over fears of it breaking in half.