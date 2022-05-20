Buying Guides
Go Download Tesla’s Free Service Manuals While You Can

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
All current Tesla models lined up
Tesla

This week, Tesla opened up access to let users download its service manuals, parts manuals, and repair guides for free, which is a pretty big deal, especially if you’re a DIY type of person. However, we’ve seen this happen before, and it didn’t last long, so download them while you can.

Remember that Tesla’s suite of diagnostic tools and software isn’t free and still costs a pretty penny, so this is merely a good first step. Plus, Tesla switched the service manuals to free back in 2020, but it was only a mistake, and the company quickly shut it down, revoked access to diagnostic tools, and more.

Tesla vehicles continue to fly off the shelves, and service centers are overwhelmed, so this could be one way to alleviate the load on repair shops. However, considering Tesla doesn’t respond to questions, we’re not sure if this is a mistake again, a temporary solution, or the company turning a new leaf on the right-to-repair situation.

Either way, Tesla’s services manuals are available for free right now, and we recommend owners download what they need just in case. Then, you’ll have access to things like parts manuals, correction codes, and even select wiring reference guides.

To download your Tesla’s Service Manual, go to service.tesla.com, sign up for an account with your Tesla account, or make a new one. Then, select the 365-day “Service and Repair Information” subscription, which costs $0, and you’ll be all set. Once you’re all signed up, find and download all the manuals and guides for your specific vehicle.

Tesla doesn’t have the best track record regarding the right to repair. And while the situation has improved over the years, it could still be better. With the release of these service manuals, owners can try to fix specific problems themselves, and third-party repair shops will better understand Tesla vehicles.

As a result, it may be easier, and more importantly, quicker, for owners to get Tesla vehicles serviced. Considering Tesla hasn’t quickly disabled the download option on the site suggests it may be intentional. Either way, get the information you need while you can.

via DriveTesla

