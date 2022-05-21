Buying Guides
LG’s Latest 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector Brings the Brightness

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LG CineBeam projector
LG

LG just unveiled its latest flagship 4K CineBeam projector that takes its ultra short throw (UST) lineup to the next level. The LG CineBeam HU915QE packs impressive specs like 3,700 lumens, and you can put it as close as 2.2-inches from the wall and still get a 90-inch screen.

Like LG’s previous model, this can project a 120-inch image from just 7-inches away or a 100-inch screen at only 3.9-inches from the wall, thanks to an improved 0.19 throw ratio. And while those specs are impressive alone, it does so while shining brighter than many other models on the market, hitting 3,700 ANSI lumens.

For example, LG’s HU810P released last year only delivered 2,700 lumens, making this a big step-up in terms of watching movies or TV during the daylight or in a bright room. And, just like previous models, the new projector can automatically adjust for dark or light spaces and even uses HDR dynamic tone mapping to change the brightness frame-by-frame.

LG CineBeam HU915QE projector
LG

You’re also getting 4K HDR thanks to the three-channel laser and reportedly an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR10 support, among other things.

Long Throw vs. Short Throw: Which Projector Should You Buy?
RELATEDLong Throw vs. Short Throw: Which Projector Should You Buy?

The LG HU915QE runs webOS, meaning you can easily stream content from Netflix or Disney+, not to mention support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and screen mirroring. As for ports, it’ll offer three HDMI eARC ports, two USB 2.0 jacks, and a built-in 40W speaker for those that don’t have an entire home theater sound system.

As you can imagine, this won’t come cheap. While LG didn’t announce pricing, it did confirm the projector will be available in the second half of the year. However, we already see pre-order listings at B&H Photo for around $6,000.

via Engadget

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.