News

Apple Music Coming to ‘Nearly All’ Audi Models

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
The interior of a new Audi vehicle, showing Apple Music pulled up on its multimedia interface
Audi

Many Audi owners are soon to get a nice surprise—integration with Apple Music! The German car manufacturer recently announced that it will be rolling out the service into ‘nearly all’ of its vehicle models.

The streaming music service is coming to many newer Audis—starting with the 2022 model year—as part of an upcoming over-the-air software update. You will need to have a current Apple Music account in order to enjoy the more than 90 million songs available on the service, of course, and beware that you may incur data charges while using Apple Music in your car.

Audi noted in a recent press release that it is, “integrating Apple Music, a premium music streaming subscription service, directly into select models. Adding Apple Music into the infotainment system gives users the ability to access their subscription directly and intuitively from the Multi-Media Interface (MMI) screen using in-car internet data. This seamless integration allows Apple Music subscribers to find their favorite music and discover even more new music.”

The integration with Apple Music “will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America and Japan starting with the 2022 model year.” Once the feature rolls out, you will be able to access and enjoy content from Apple Music in your Audi without having to bother with Bluetooth or USB connections. By linking your active account with the streaming service, you won’t have to bother trying to physically connect your phone—a perk anyone would love.

Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi, said, “Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple. For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space.”

Source: Audi via iMore

