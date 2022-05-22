Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Inches Closer to Release

While rumors of Apple’s AR and VR “mixed reality” headset have been floating around for years, it sounds like things are starting to heat up. Last week, Apple reportedly showed its board of directors the next-gen headset, signaling a release could be near.

According to a report from Bloomberg, not only did members of the board get to see and try the new Apple VR headset, but engineers are working hard to develop rOS (Reality OS,) the operating system for the wearable.

The report mentions that seven members of the board, along with CEO Tim Cook, got up close and personal with the new VR headset. However, we’re not sure if it was a complete working prototype or the condition of the unreleased device.

And while there are no mentions or even suggestions that the release date is inching closer, it makes sense given that board members are getting a glance at it. Furthermore, lending credence to the idea, Bloomberg said there’s some precedence here, as the board often sees new devices ahead of announcements.

Does that mean Apple is gearing up to release (or at least start teasing) its upcoming mixed reality headset? We’re not sure. If so, we could see some sort of small teaser at the upcoming Apple WWDC developer conference.

That said, earlier reports from Bloomberg suggested that Apple had to push back its plans and release schedule due to “challenges related to content and overheating,” not to mention some issues with the camera system.

Either way, it certainly looks like Apple’s VR headset ambitions are not only heating up but that the project is inching closer to a release date. Considering Bloomberg said nearly 2,000 employees are working on it, maybe we’ll see it sooner than later.