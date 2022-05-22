Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Amazon’s New Fire Tablets Run a Newer Outdated Android Version

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
Amazon, SrsPvl Witch/Shutterstock.com

Amazon is finally ready to release a new Fire 7 tablet, and along with it, the company is updating the version of Android its tablets use. The company recently confirmed the release of Fire OS 8 based on Android 11, and along with it are several new features.

While most people don’t worry about which version of Android their Fire tablet runs, it’s still crucial that Amazon keep up with the latest changes, features, and security enhancements. So while previous tablets use Fire OS 7, running on Android 9, the new Fire 7 tablet is powered by Android 11.

Yes, that’s still nearly two years old, but it’s better than nothing. According to Amazon’s official Fire OS 8 release documents, tablet users can expect a slew of changes and new features. Considering this is a heavily forked version of Android compared to what’s on most smartphones, not everything will be included.

Everything We Know About Android 13 "Tiramisu"
RELATEDEverything We Know About Android 13 "Tiramisu"

According to Amazon, users can expect many changes from Android 10 and Android 11 to make their way to the Fire 7 tablet. Some of those include improved permissions and privacy controls, updated security patches, a new system-wide dark mode, not to mention an improved sharing and settings panel.

Thanks to Android 11 inclusions, Fire OS 8 has Google’s one-time permission controls, restrictions on apps running in the background or accessing the camera and microphone, and feature-parity with Android 11. Amazon has instructed developers to test and target their apps for Fire OS 8 to ensure the best experience and device compatibility, but that’s about all we know so far.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure which of Amazon’s long list of tablets will get the update to Fire OS 8. According to The Verge, Amazon has yet to confirm or announce updates for older hardware.

Either way, the new Amazon Fire Tablet 7 will have a lot to offer when it arrives on June 29th. Grab yours from the link below.

via Android Police

READ NEXT
