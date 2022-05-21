Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
Niko Camera Sling 3.0 Review: Great for an Outdoor Shoot Day
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ExpressVPN Review: An Easy-to-Use and Secure VPN for Most People
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Mouse Review: Versatile Featherweight
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

‘God of War Ragnarok’ Is for Every Gamer Now

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 2 min read
God Of War Ragnarok, the new exclusive Playstation game with Dual Sense controller, selective focus
Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock.com

Video games can be tons of fun for gamers of all ages, but they aren’t always easy for everyone to play. That’s why Santa Monica Studios just added over 60 accessibility options to the PC version of God of War Ragnarok—to ensure gamers of all abilities can enjoy it.

The game is set to release later this year for both PlayStation 4 and 5. A recent PlayStation blog post revealed that Sony worked with the game studio to combine accessibility options from 2018’s God of War with those found in the PC version of the game. They also threw in some new options, to boot, like full controller customization (with both preset layouts and full mapping tools you can choose from).

Players can also opt to assign simpler shortcuts in place of complex multi-button actions, like Touch Pad swipes. There are also options for automating actions like jumping, sprinting, and vaulting that will reduce the amount of required button input. A Navigation Assist button was also added, which can provide audio cues to help players find interactive objects, see where the next story objective is, and switch weapons during combat.

Captions and subtitles also received a major overhaul, with Sony Santa Monica stating that it “invested heavily” in improving both. Now there are options to increase the minimum text size, view a new extra-large text size, color-code subtitles to up to seven different characters, and even darken or blur the background behind subtitles, so they’re easier to view.

The game's high-contrast mode, highlighting an enemy
Sony

There are also direction indicators for important sounds to help guide players towards those sounds. Boosted in-game icon sizes should also make it easier for players to view locked chests and doors. The high-contrast mode allows players to highlight items, enemies, and other details, so they’re easier to see.

There’s a persistent dot (always-on reticle) option, for those looking to reduce motion sickness, and it comes in three sizes and seven different colors. You’ll also find options for toggling a variety of actions—like aiming and blocking—with a single button press in lieu of holding the button for a set period.

The game's customizable audio and subtitle options
Sony

God of War Ragnarok is still slated for a late-2022 release date, and you can read more about all of the included accessibility options here. The game will join the likes of The Last of Us Part 2 for its vast array of accessibility options, something we’d like to see even more video games do from here on out because everyone deserves a chance to enjoy playing their favorite game titles.

Source: Sony via IGN

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »