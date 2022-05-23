Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
Niko Camera Sling 3.0 Review: Great for an Outdoor Shoot Day
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ExpressVPN Review: An Easy-to-Use and Secure VPN for Most People
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Mouse Review: Versatile Featherweight
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LG Phones Aren’t Working on T-Mobile, but This Fix Might Help

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 2 min read
LG

If you woke up this morning and noticed your LG phone isn’t working on T-Mobile and Metro, or you’re constantly getting an ‘LG IMS’ has stopped error, you’re not alone. Both LG and T-Mobile are investigating the issue, and we have a fix that might help.

For those unaware, LG closed its mobile division back in 2021 and stopped making phones. However, the company did continue sending security updates out and even promised Android 12 software updates for select devices.

Unfortunately, it looks like old LG devices on T-Mobile are experiencing a widespread issue that’s leaving most devices completely unusable. Reports have flooded T-Mobile support lines, Reddit, and Twitter, and T-Mobile has already confirmed that LG is working on a fix.

‘LG IMS has stopped’ Error Message

LG IMS has stopped error on T-Mobile fix
Reddit

Reports started emerging yesterday on Reddit and from the T-Mo Report regarding users getting a weird ‘LG IMS has stopped’ error message. This happens over and over, continuously, every few seconds, making devices giant paperweights.

Owners have tried doing a factory data reset and erasing everything on the phone, which does not fix the issue. Instead, you’ll want to wait for T-Mobile and LG to find a solution or try our fix below. So, what is the ‘LG IMS has stopped’ error message, and what does it mean?

LG’s IMS is a framework that handles text messages and phone calls for LG smartphones. This app, or running service, is critical to devices being able to communicate with T-Mobile. However, something has changed with T-Mobile or LG, and it’s causing massive problems.

We’re not sure who’s to blame, but considering it’s only happening on T-Mobile makes us wonder if the carrier changed something internally. Either way, the T-Mobile Help Twitter account keeps saying LG will have a fix ready later tonight.

Obviously, having a non-functional phone until later tonight isn’t ideal. And while we’re hopeful that LG or T-Mobile can get it fixed before then, you can also try the fix below that appears to work for most users.

How to Fix the ‘LG IMS has stopped’ Error on T-Mobile Phones

While owners have tried several different things to fix the problem, most of them don’t work, and the error message either continues or returns in a matter of minutes. That said, according to Reddit, this solution appears to fix the error message. Follow these steps:

  • Turn on Airplane mode on your LG phone to stop the error popups
  • Enable Wi-Fi Calling in settings > calls (or search Wi-Fi calling in the settings menu)
  • Next, go to Settings > Apps and Notifications > and select App Info
  • Click the 3-dots menu button at the top right and click on Show System
  • Find and tap on com.lge.ims.rcsprovider, then select Storage
  • Next, tap on Clear cache, then Clear data/storage, and then hit Force stop

You’ll see these options after tapping on com.lge.ims.rcsprovider, although they’re hiding under the “storage” setting on some LG phones. If you get the ‘LG IMS’ error during the process, don’t worry. Hit “close app” and just keep following the steps above.

According to several comments on Reddit, you may need to follow the last step more than once and repeat the clear cache/data process multiple times. The initial commenter suggests doing it at least five times, but that seems unnecessary unless the error message continues.

Unfortunately, we can’t guarantee that the steps above will fix the problem. Nor will turning on airplane mode prevent the error popup from happening repeatedly. If it does, you’ll need to clear the error and continue with the steps quickly.

Again, both T-Mobile and LG are aware of the problem and are actively working on a solution. And if you’re using something like an older LG G5 or G6, or any LG phone for that matter, it might be time to start thinking about an upgrade.

via AndroidPolice

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »