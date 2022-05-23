Sony’s New Visual Filters Make PS Plus Games Look Old

Buying Guides
Playstation 5 controller and Playstation Plus at TV screen
Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock.com

Recently, Sony released the official launch date of PlayStation Plus and shared the full list of which classic games the revamped service will offer. Now, the company has confirmed that many of these fantastic games will come with a variety of display options and filters.

With these new display options, you can set the mood to make it feel like you’re gaming 20 years ago—the ultimate immersion! An enthusiast on ResetEra (as noted by Push Square) noticed that all of the PS1 games in the upcoming PlayStation Plus service will offer these fun settings.

Those games will support their native resolutions, allowing for 1:1, 4:3, and 16:9 resolutions, a stretched “Wide Zoom” option, and square pixels—even if you have a fancy OLED TV in your living room. You’ll also have the option to apply one of three visual filters for a more retro experience: Retro Classic, Modern, and Default.

Another user—Mystic, on YouTube—did a breakdown of these new visual features. They noted that the Retro Classic is a CRT-like filter (which is super cool), and that the Modern and Default filters are similar, with the latter feeling brighter and sharper than the other.

These options don’t seem to apply to the service’s classic PSP games, however, or at least not yet. Since the new PlayStation Plus service doesn’t officially launch until June 13, there’s still plenty of time for additional features to be added (and for existing features to be adjusted). We’ve already seen two new games—Ridge Racer 2 and Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee—get added to the service since Sony announced the original lineup. Still, though, these display options are a fun and clever addition, and we can’t wait to see what the final product looks like.

