Corsair’s First Gaming Laptop Made the MacBook’s Worst Feature Better

Corsair, the popular PC accessory manufacturer, has finally announced its first gaming laptop, and it has a touch bar. This powerful new gaming machine has a lot to offer in a sleek package, plus it stole the Macbook’s worst feature and made it better.

Once Corsair acquired the gaming PC maker Origin, we knew it was only a matter of time until it started creating its own gaming laptops, and now it has. The new Corsair Voyager a1600 laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 6000-series processor, AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, and has all the makings of a high-end gaming laptop.

And while this laptop has everything you’d expect from a slim, powerful, capable gaming machine, the big surprise is the addition of a touch bar.

Yes, this thing has a touch bar. thankfully, unlike Apple, the Corsair Voyager a1600 still has your traditional function keys, plus the touch bar is accessible even when the laptop is closed. The customizable 10-key macro bar has little LCDs, and users can customize each one to fit their needs, thanks to Elgato support.

This laptop is essentially a streamer’s best friend, as you’ll be able to add custom shortcuts to the touch bar using Stream Deck software. This way, you can easily adjust scenes, video, images, adjust audio, and much more. Those same controls will work with video chat apps like Zoom.

The company didn’t call it a touch bar, of course, and instead says the laptop comes with ten customizable S-key shortcut buttons that are easy to access.

As far as the rest of the specs go, the a1600 comes with a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and an LED backlight Cherry MX low-profile mechanical keyboard.

Buyers can choose between two different AMD Ryzen processors and add up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of storage. You’ll also get two Thunderbolt 3 USB 4.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm jack. Plus, it packs WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Corsair’s press release suggests a price tag north of $2,700 depending on the model, and unfortunately, “availability and pricing will be announced at a later date.” Corsair is telling news outlets to expect hands-on opportunities coming in July. Either way, stay tuned for more details.