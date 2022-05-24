Logitech Announces MX Mechanical Keyboard and MX Master 3S Mouse

Logitech continually targets professionals with its “Master” series of keyboards and mice. And now, Logitech is expanding its reach with the first MX Mechanical keyboards, plus a brand new MX Master mouse that offers small improvements over its predecessor.

All three of Logitech’s new products come with the new Bolt wireless receiver, though they also work over Bluetooth. They also support customization through the Logi Options+ software and work with Logitech Flow.

Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini

You know how Logitech sells those awesome mechanical gaming keyboards? Well, the company is now mixing its gaming expertise with the famous MX Keys. The result is Logitech MX Mechanical, a keyboard that offers current-gen mechanical switches with Logitech’s “Master” design and software.

The new Logitech MX Mechanical and tenkeyless MX Mechanical Mini come with Tactile Quiet (brown), Clicky (blue), or Linear (red) switches and feature six dynamic backlighting effects. They work with all operating systems and have a comfortable 19mm pitch, plus a low key travel (Logitech hasn’t specified the travel, though).

Notably, these keyboard have a 15-day battery life with their backlight activated (or 30 days without the backlight). That’s more than you’ll get with other rechargeable mechanical keyboards, though disappointingly, the new MX Mechanical series doesn’t work in wired mode. The USB-C port is just for charging.

Logitech charges $170 for the MX Mechanical and $150 for the MX Mechanical Mini. Both keyboards are available for purchase today.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse

We loved the original MX Master 3 mouse, and it’s finally getting a refresh with the new MX Master 3S. I mean, it’s pretty much the same mouse, but it’s got some new tricks up its sleeve.

The new MX Master 3S features 8,000 DPI (which is adjustable, surprisingly) and is 90% quieter than its predecessor. It also works on glass surfaces and is made from 27% post-consumer recycled plastic (or 22% PCR if you buy the white model).

Most notably, the new mouse uses Logitech’s Bolt wireless receiver and is highly customizable through Logi Options+. That seems to be the main reason for this refresh—Logitech is getting its flagship mouse up to speed with its latest software.

Like the original MX Master 3, the new MX Master 3S costs $99. The mouse goes is available for purchase today.