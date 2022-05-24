These New ASUS ExpertBook Laptops Go Crazy with Specs and Battery Life

ASUS is expanding its professional ExpertBook lineup with two killer laptops, the ExpertBook B9 and ExpertBook B7 Flip. Both laptops feature impressive specs, a flashy design, and surprisingly, a great battery life.

I’m pretty happy with what ASUS is doing here—both the ExpertBook B9 and ExpertBook B7 Flip feature similar specs and technology, making shopping a bit simpler for consumers. Form factor is the main difference here. While the ExpertBook B9 is more of a traditional laptop, the ExpertBook B7 Flip takes on a 2-in-1 design and comes with a stylus.

Both laptops pack a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor in their maximum configuration, though all setups come with AI Noise Cancelation for video calls, a webcam shutter, Wi-Fi 6E support, and MIL-STD 810H US military-grade durability certification. Plus, they feature ports for up to three external displays and offer PrivateView mode, which makes the display look dim to anyone who might look over your shoulder.

ASUS managed to eek a 16-hour battery life out of the ExpertBook B9, which is quite impressive. And while the ExpertBook B7 has a slightly less impressive 11-hour battery, I suppose that’s a trade-off for the touchscreen display and stylus.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 and B7 Flip both start at $1,399. They go on sale in Q3 of 2022, meaning sometime between July 1st and September 30th.