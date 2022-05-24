Insta360’s Latest Camera Takes Your Drone Shots to New Heights

Insta360 just launched the Sphere, a new invisible camera system designed for drones that will take your videos to new heights, letting pilots elevate their creativity beyond the standard drone camera.

While GoPro released the Hero 10 Black Bones edition earlier this year as a camera built for drones, the Insta360 kicks things up a notch by filming in full 360-degrees. The company makes some of the best action cameras with world-class image stabilization, not to mention software that hides the selfie stick, making videos come to life like never before.

And while Insta360 has offered a few different camera systems for FPV drones in the past, its all-new Insta360 Sphere will be perfect for beginners and experts alike.

The Insta360 Sphere mounts to the DJI Mavic Air 2/2S drones then captures beautiful 360-degree videos from the top and bottom. Then, just like its action cameras hide your selfie stick, the Sphere will completely conceal the camera, drone, and propellers. They’re calling it the “invisible drone 360 camera.”

With this new system, you don’t have to worry about getting the perfect shot, hiding the drone, or using complicated software later. Instead, fly as usual, and the Sphere and its accompanying software do all the work.

As you can see by the image provided, the Sphere camera attaches to the drone body yet doesn’t mess with structural integrity, sensors, GPS, or anything else. Instead, it simply helps capture stunning videos by filming in 5.7k resolution.

Insta360’s new Sphere uses its already popular reframing tools and controls in the app or studio desktop software, letting you take full control of the footage later. Then, you’ll be able to create stunning aerial footage, insane 360-degree first-person views, and fun videos.

This new sphere camera system weighs 192g with the battery included, so it’s certainly not lightweight, and flight times may vary, but just think of the incredible videos it’ll get.

The new Insta360 Sphere is available from May 24, 2022, in the U.S. and China for $429.99.