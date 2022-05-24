Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
Niko Camera Sling 3.0 Review: Great for an Outdoor Shoot Day
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Insta360’s Latest Camera Takes Your Drone Shots to New Heights

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Insta360 Sphere camera on a DJI Mavic Air
Insta360

Insta360 just launched the Sphere, a new invisible camera system designed for drones that will take your videos to new heights, letting pilots elevate their creativity beyond the standard drone camera.

While GoPro released the Hero 10 Black Bones edition earlier this year as a camera built for drones, the Insta360 kicks things up a notch by filming in full 360-degrees. The company makes some of the best action cameras with world-class image stabilization, not to mention software that hides the selfie stick, making videos come to life like never before.

And while Insta360 has offered a few different camera systems for FPV drones in the past, its all-new Insta360 Sphere will be perfect for beginners and experts alike.

The Insta360 Sphere mounts to the DJI Mavic Air 2/2S drones then captures beautiful 360-degree videos from the top and bottom. Then, just like its action cameras hide your selfie stick, the Sphere will completely conceal the camera, drone, and propellers. They’re calling it the “invisible drone 360 camera.”

With this new system, you don’t have to worry about getting the perfect shot, hiding the drone, or using complicated software later. Instead, fly as usual, and the Sphere and its accompanying software do all the work.

As you can see by the image provided, the Sphere camera attaches to the drone body yet doesn’t mess with structural integrity, sensors, GPS, or anything else. Instead, it simply helps capture stunning videos by filming in 5.7k resolution.

Insta360 One RS Camera Debuts With More Power and a 4K Boost Lens
RELATEDInsta360 One RS Camera Debuts With More Power and a 4K Boost Lens

Insta360’s new Sphere uses its already popular reframing tools and controls in the app or studio desktop software, letting you take full control of the footage later. Then, you’ll be able to create stunning aerial footage, insane 360-degree first-person views, and fun videos.

This new sphere camera system weighs 192g with the battery included, so it’s certainly not lightweight, and flight times may vary, but just think of the incredible videos it’ll get.

The new Insta360 Sphere is available from May 24, 2022, in the U.S. and China for $429.99.

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »