Google TV is Finally Rolling Out User Profiles

Google TV users just got a fantastic surprise—the service is now finally rolling out individual user Profiles. The highly-desired feature is now rolling out after a series of delays and is super easy to set up on your device once it updates.

The Profiles feature was announced in October 2021, to the excitement of Chromecast with Google TV users. It was originally slated to roll out not long after, in November or December. The feature makes things easier on households with multiple viewers wanting to have their own profile and get personalized content recommendations.

Over the next few weeks, starting today, the Profiles feature is officially rolling out. There doesn’t appear to be any major changes made to the feature since it was originally announced, but Google is always working to improve it. Google TV already launched a kids profile feature last year, which allowed parents to set time limits and control which apps could be accessed.

More recently, Google added this very feature to YouTube TV. It also added an ambient mode screensaver feature that shows users relevant information cards tailored to their interests, including sports updates, podcast suggestions, and the current weather. This feature gets more useful now with these individual user profiles rolling out!

Once the update hits your device, it only takes a few steps to get an additional account set up on it. To do so, go to the Google TV home screen and select your profile photo or initial up at the top right. Then, select “Add account,” sign in to your preferred Google Account, and follow the provided prompts to finish setting up your profile.

Google notes that “Your downloaded apps and app login details will be used across all profiles (except kids profiles) so you won’t have to start from scratch each time you set up a new profile.” However, setting up your own account will get you personalized Watchlist suggestions for TV show and movie recommendations. You will also be able to interact with your Google Assistant and ask it things like, “What should I watch?”