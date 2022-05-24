Save 20% on a Plex Pass Lifetime Membership Through May 27th

Why pay $5 a month for Plex Pass when you can get a lifetime membership for 20% off? That’s right; you can unlock features like offline viewing, intro skipping, hardware transcoding, and live TV DVR at a huge discount. Just use coupon code GEEKOUT during checkout!

A Lifetime Plex Pass membership usually costs $120. But you can get it for just $96 with today’s coupon code. If you’ve been paying for a monthly Plex Pass subscription, this discounted lifetime membership will pay for itself after just 19 months.

Plex Pass is essential for cord-cutters who want to make the most of their Plex library. Not only does it enable hardware transcoding (which reduces load times for large media files or concurrent streaming), but it lets you use the PlexAmp music player, unlocks DVR for live TV, and lets you skip intros to all the shows in your media server.

This offer runs through May 27th of 2022. Afterwards, a Lifetime Plex Pass membership will return to its usual price of $120. You can see the full benefits of Plex Pass at the Plex website.