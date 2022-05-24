Buying Guides
Save 20% on a Plex Pass Lifetime Membership Through May 27th

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
The Plex logo over a colorful background.
Plex

Why pay $5 a month for Plex Pass when you can get a lifetime membership for 20% off? That’s right; you can unlock features like offline viewing, intro skipping, hardware transcoding, and live TV DVR at a huge discount. Just use coupon code GEEKOUT during checkout!

A Lifetime Plex Pass membership usually costs $120. But you can get it for just $96 with today’s coupon code. If you’ve been paying for a monthly Plex Pass subscription, this discounted lifetime membership will pay for itself after just 19 months.

How to Add Local TV Channels to Your Plex Server
RELATEDHow to Add Local TV Channels to Your Plex Server

Plex Pass is essential for cord-cutters who want to make the most of their Plex library. Not only does it enable hardware transcoding (which reduces load times for large media files or concurrent streaming), but it lets you use the PlexAmp music player, unlocks DVR for live TV, and lets you skip intros to all the shows in your media server.

This offer runs through May 27th of 2022. Afterwards, a Lifetime Plex Pass membership will return to its usual price of $120. You can see the full benefits of Plex Pass at the Plex website.

Plex Pass

Save 20% on a Lifetime Plex Pass membership through May 27th with code GEEKOUT.

Plex
