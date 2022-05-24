Hit the Track With the New LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 Edition

The LEGO Technic garage just unveiled its latest supercar, the stunning and iconic LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 edition. And while we loved the LEGO Technic Ferarri 488 GTE a few years ago, this new model is packed full of details and has a higher price tag.

If you’re looking to supercharge your supercar experience, look no further than the new Ferrari Daytona SP3. It features the same 1:8 scale as previous models, like the LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler, Technics McLaren Senna GTR, or the fantastic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, only this time around, LEGO spared no expense when it comes to details.

The new LEGO Technics Ferrari Daytona SP3 is 23-inches long, has 3,778 pieces, and will have you build a working suspension system, steering rack, and a working V12 engine with moving pistons and all.

LEGO carefully designed every detail, chrome-painted rim, butterfly doors, and the trunk that opens to reveal its powerful V12 engine stamped with the iconic prancing horse. The company says this isn’t just a toy model, it’s a tribute to a classic vehicle unlike any other.

Fans can pop the hood, open the trunk, or whip up the butterfly doors and let every inch of the vehicle be on display. Additionally, LEGO says it’ll offer a new unboxing experience complete with exclusive packaging, a displayable coffee-table-style booklet talking about LEGO and Ferrari’s partnership, and a detailed display card.

The new LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 has a beautiful coat of cherry red paint and will keep you busy thanks to having nearly 3,800 brick pieces for assembly. Unfortunately, it’s also rather expensive, coming in at $399. It’ll be available starting June 1st from the link below.

