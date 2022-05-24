Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
Niko Camera Sling 3.0 Review: Great for an Outdoor Shoot Day
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Hit the Track With the New LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 Edition

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3
LEGO

The LEGO Technic garage just unveiled its latest supercar, the stunning and iconic LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 edition. And while we loved the LEGO Technic Ferarri 488 GTE a few years ago, this new model is packed full of details and has a higher price tag.

If you’re looking to supercharge your supercar experience, look no further than the new Ferrari Daytona SP3. It features the same 1:8 scale as previous models, like the LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated HaulerTechnics McLaren Senna GTR, or the fantastic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, only this time around, LEGO spared no expense when it comes to details.

The new LEGO Technics Ferrari Daytona SP3 is 23-inches long, has 3,778 pieces, and will have you build a working suspension system, steering rack, and a working V12 engine with moving pistons and all.

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3
LEGO

LEGO carefully designed every detail, chrome-painted rim, butterfly doors, and the trunk that opens to reveal its powerful V12 engine stamped with the iconic prancing horse. The company says this isn’t just a toy model, it’s a tribute to a classic vehicle unlike any other.

This Life-Sized Electric LEGO Toyota Supra Goes 0-17 MPH
RELATEDThis Life-Sized Electric LEGO Toyota Supra Goes 0-17 MPH

Fans can pop the hood, open the trunk, or whip up the butterfly doors and let every inch of the vehicle be on display. Additionally, LEGO says it’ll offer a new unboxing experience complete with exclusive packaging, a displayable coffee-table-style booklet talking about LEGO and Ferrari’s partnership, and a detailed display card.

The new LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 has a beautiful coat of cherry red paint and will keep you busy thanks to having nearly 3,800 brick pieces for assembly. Unfortunately, it’s also rather expensive, coming in at $399. It’ll be available starting June 1st from the link below.

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3

You probably can’t afford a Ferrari Daytona SP3 in real life, so get this LEGO Technic model instead for only $399.

Shop Now

via TheBrickFan

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »