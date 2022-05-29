Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz Meets the ‘Obi-Wan’ Cast In a New Promo Video

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A banner of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Disney's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
Volkswagen, Disney

Volkswagen is joining the force with the first advertisement for its ID. Buzz EV. The short video features characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new Star Wars prequel series from Disney+. Oh, and Ewan McGregor is now the brand ambassador for Volkswagen, so there’ll probably be more tie-in ads in the future.

In the advertisement, R2-D2, C-3PO, and a gaggle of Jawas marvel at the ID. Buzz before Obi-Wan hops in and drives away. The ad also includes a never-before-seen flying droid, which will (presumably) appear in the new Obi-Wan series.

Designers at Volkswagen worked with Lucasfilm to create the advertisement. And oddly enough, both companies teamed up to build a “Star Wars Edition” ID. Buzz, which will debut during the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California. (The “Celebration” runs from May 26th to May 29th.)

But how did Ewan McGregor become Volkswagen’s new brand ambassador? Well, in Ewan’s words, “The ID. Buzz has really got character. That is unusual for a new car and it puts a smile on my face. I think it is a really happy car.” Ewan also participated in the ID. Buzz premiere last March.

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi series debuted on May 27th. It streams exclusively on Disney+. Volkswagen says that the ID. Buzz will arrive in Europe later this year, though it won’t reach the United States until 2024.

Source: VW

News
