Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Maps’ Street View Can Now Take Your Phone Back In Time

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Google Maps Street View going back in time on a phone.
Google

Can you believe it’s been 15 years since Google Street view launched? To celebrate the anniversary, Google will now let you travel back in time when using Street View in the Google Maps app. All you need to do is tap a location in Street View, select “see more dates,” and enjoy the feeling of growing old.

Google claims that there are currently “220 billion Street View images from over 100 countries and territories.” Most locations, specifically streets and monuments, are available in Street View thanks to an innumerable amount of labor and technological progress.

Maybe you’ve seen those Street View cars driving around your neighborhood—that’s not the only way Google gets these photos! Some Street View images come from the backs of camels or Arctic snowmobiles. It’s a complicated process.

Chrome Gets a Clean and Simple Google Lens Update
RELATEDChrome Gets a Clean and Simple Google Lens Update

So, along with its new “time travel” feature (which previously debuted on desktop), Google is also launching a new Street View camera system. It weighs just 15 pounds and is about the size of a cat. It also features two arms for handheld photography, can strap to any car, and has detachable components for things like LiDAR (for depth mapping and such).

Google Maps should offer you the “see more dates” option when you tap a location in Street View on your phone. If not, simply update Maps and try again. This feature works on both Android and iOS.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »