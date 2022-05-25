Save Big on SanDisk SSDs, HDDs, and More During This One-Day Sale

Documents and photos that you leave on your computer aren’t sure enough. It’s time to back up those important files and save yourself a ton of heartbreak in the future. Luckily, Amazon is running a huge one-day sale on SSDs, HDDs, and other storage devices.

If you just need to stick your data on an external drive, I suggest buying the discounted SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD or the WD Blue 2TB NAND SSD. Both of these external drives are around 50% off during today’s sale, and of course, they offer killer SSD speeds to make backups quick and easy.

Those who run a Plex server should consider grabbing some WD’s NAS hard drives. Not only are they super affordable during today’s sale, but they’re engineered to endure the stresses of a home server and often outlast plain-old SSDs.

Want more deals? Check all the storage products on sale at Amazon today. Bear in mind that this sale ends after May 25th, and some products may go out of stock before then.