Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
Save Big on SanDisk SSDs, HDDs, and More During This One-Day Sale

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD dunked in a puddle of water
SanDisk

Documents and photos that you leave on your computer aren’t sure enough. It’s time to back up those important files and save yourself a ton of heartbreak in the future. Luckily, Amazon is running a huge one-day sale on SSDs, HDDs, and other storage devices.

Note: This one-day sale ends after May 25th. Get a discounted storage device while you still can!

Here are the best SanDisk discounts available today:

But wait, there’s more! Here are some killer Western Digital deals:

If you just need to stick your data on an external drive, I suggest buying the discounted SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD or the WD Blue 2TB NAND SSD. Both of these external drives are around 50% off during today’s sale, and of course, they offer killer SSD speeds to make backups quick and easy.

Those who run a Plex server should consider grabbing some WD’s NAS hard drives. Not only are they super affordable during today’s sale, but they’re engineered to endure the stresses of a home server and often outlast plain-old SSDs.

Want more deals? Check all the storage products on sale at Amazon today. Bear in mind that this sale ends after May 25th, and some products may go out of stock before then.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD - Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE81-2T00-G25

SanDisk's Extreme PRO portable SSD works over USB-C and offers read/write speeds up to 2000MBps. It's just under 5 inches long and offers premium durability, with drop protection and an IP55 water-resistance rating.

Amazon

$259.99
$509.99 Save 49%

Best Buy

$329.99
$469.99 Save 30%

WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox - Portable External Solid State Drive, Compatible with Xbox and PC, Up to 900MB/s - WDBAMF0010BBW-WESN

Expand your Xbox's storage with the WD_BLACK D30 SSD. It comes with a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and works with the Xbox Series X/S.

Amazon

$89.00
$169.99 Save 48%

