Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Headphones Promise Premium Everything

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 2 min read
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset in profile
SteelSeries

SteelSeries just announced the two latest members of its Arctis headset line—the Arctis Nova Pro and the Arctics Nova Pro Wireless—and offers versions compatible with Xbox, PC and PlayStation for each. Both offer a veritable kitchen sink of premium features.

“There are defining moments in every industry, and this is one of those landmark days,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “Today we usher in a new era of gaming audio with the launch of the Arctis Nova Pro series and the Sonar Audio Software Suite. We are truly excited to empower gamers, provide them with a competitive edge, and have them experience pure Hi-Fidelity acoustics in gaming.”

In an effort to push the boundaries of what gaming headsets can do, SteelSeries took inspiration from audiophile listening rooms. It also upgraded select features, added a slew of new premium features, and even developed a dedicated parametric EQ software suite for gamers, dubbed Sonar Audio Software Suite, which allows gamers to tailor individual frequencies as desired.

Together, the headphone series and the software suite offer gamers superb audio clarity and control. The Arctis Nova Pro series also features 360 Spatial Audio, for an immersive soundscape in any game, and a Multi-System Connect hub for USB switching between multiple devices, so you can seamlessly switch between your phone, PC, or gaming console at the press of a button, without missing a beat.

What Is ANC, and How Does It Improve My Headphones?
RELATEDWhat Is ANC, and How Does It Improve My Headphones?

The headphones each have an AI-Powered noise-canceling microphone which, when paired with the Sonar Audio Suite, will silence unwanted background noises to ensure that your voice (and nothing else) transmits loud and clear to anyone you’re talking with in-game or on your Twitch stream. Likewise, they also have active noise cancelation (ANC), which will make sure you’re only hearing the sounds you want to hear, like approaching enemies.

With SteelSeries’ new four-point adjustable ComfortMAX System, both headphones will fit comfortably on your head all day long. They also offer height-adjustable rotating ear cups, a flexible tension band, pivoting hangers, and a Danish-designed premium PVD-coated steel band that’ll hold up for years to come.

One of the most interesting features of the Arctis Nova Pro headsets is SteelSeries’ Infinity Power System, which can ensure the headsets are always powered, despite being wireless. The headsets sport a dual-battery system that allows you to charge the second battery while using the first. Both headphones also have a  Quantum 2.0 Wireless connection, allowing you to mix two audio connections simultaneously. So go ahead and listen to your favorite tunes while playing a game.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headphones on a desk next to its base station
SteelSeries

The Arctis Nova Pro headsets also come with a wireless base station, which acts as a command center across platforms. It lets you make adjustments for EQ, input device, volume, ChatMix, and more without making you leave your game to do so. It even remembers your setting preferences and rocks an OLED display so you can keep an eye on battery life and other functional metrics.

SteelSeries really went all in on these headphones, and raised the bar on what gaming headphones can, and should, do for the gamers that use them.

New Headphone Alert!

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

Want a new pair of premium gaming headphones? Make these your next purchase!

Amazon

$249.99
 

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »