The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Headphones Promise Premium Everything

SteelSeries just announced the two latest members of its Arctis headset line—the Arctis Nova Pro and the Arctics Nova Pro Wireless—and offers versions compatible with Xbox, PC and PlayStation for each. Both offer a veritable kitchen sink of premium features.

“There are defining moments in every industry, and this is one of those landmark days,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “Today we usher in a new era of gaming audio with the launch of the Arctis Nova Pro series and the Sonar Audio Software Suite. We are truly excited to empower gamers, provide them with a competitive edge, and have them experience pure Hi-Fidelity acoustics in gaming.”

In an effort to push the boundaries of what gaming headsets can do, SteelSeries took inspiration from audiophile listening rooms. It also upgraded select features, added a slew of new premium features, and even developed a dedicated parametric EQ software suite for gamers, dubbed Sonar Audio Software Suite, which allows gamers to tailor individual frequencies as desired.

Together, the headphone series and the software suite offer gamers superb audio clarity and control. The Arctis Nova Pro series also features 360 Spatial Audio, for an immersive soundscape in any game, and a Multi-System Connect hub for USB switching between multiple devices, so you can seamlessly switch between your phone, PC, or gaming console at the press of a button, without missing a beat.

The headphones each have an AI-Powered noise-canceling microphone which, when paired with the Sonar Audio Suite, will silence unwanted background noises to ensure that your voice (and nothing else) transmits loud and clear to anyone you’re talking with in-game or on your Twitch stream. Likewise, they also have active noise cancelation (ANC), which will make sure you’re only hearing the sounds you want to hear, like approaching enemies.

With SteelSeries’ new four-point adjustable ComfortMAX System, both headphones will fit comfortably on your head all day long. They also offer height-adjustable rotating ear cups, a flexible tension band, pivoting hangers, and a Danish-designed premium PVD-coated steel band that’ll hold up for years to come.

One of the most interesting features of the Arctis Nova Pro headsets is SteelSeries’ Infinity Power System, which can ensure the headsets are always powered, despite being wireless. The headsets sport a dual-battery system that allows you to charge the second battery while using the first. Both headphones also have a Quantum 2.0 Wireless connection, allowing you to mix two audio connections simultaneously. So go ahead and listen to your favorite tunes while playing a game.

The Arctis Nova Pro headsets also come with a wireless base station, which acts as a command center across platforms. It lets you make adjustments for EQ, input device, volume, ChatMix, and more without making you leave your game to do so. It even remembers your setting preferences and rocks an OLED display so you can keep an eye on battery life and other functional metrics.

SteelSeries really went all in on these headphones, and raised the bar on what gaming headphones can, and should, do for the gamers that use them.