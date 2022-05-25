Buying Guides
The New Motorola Razr 3 Foldable Looks Better In Leaked Video

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Moto Razr 3 leak
@Evleaks

Motorola’s upcoming Razr 3 foldable phone has been in the works since last year, and we got our first glance at it earlier this month. Now, a newly leaked video is giving us a better hands-on look at the vastly improved design.

Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, made a few comments late last year that the new third-generation Moto RAZR would receive a considerable upgrade in design, performance, user interface, and more. And if this latest video is any indication, we’ll get exactly that, and something that’ll better compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 4.

The first folding phone from Motorola arrived in 2019 when the company revived the iconic Razr branding from the good ol flip phone days, and fans everywhere loved the nostalgic design. However, it was plagued with issues, including a mediocre finish, creaky hardware, and a large crease in the screen where it folded in half.

Looking at the image above and accompanying video provided by leakster Evan Blass on Twitter, the Razr 3 will feature a more modern design, dual rear cameras, and no chin under the screen. And, from the looks of it, a far less visible crease in the display.

The short teaser video doesn’t show much, but it’s better than nothing. We can clearly see the bright folding screen. Then the user unlocks the phone with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The crease isn’t very noticeable as it folds shut to show off the outer screen and large dual camera sensors.

For what it’s worth, every brand releasing folding phones deals with a crease, as this is a folding glass and plastic display. That said, it does appear far less noticeable in the video.

Based on all the leaks and rumors thus far, the new third-generation Motorola Razr 3 folding clamshell phone has a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz screen with no notch, a larger cover display when it’s shut, and improved dual cameras. As for the cameras, leaks suggest a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, not to mention a 13MP camera inside the main screen.

We’re not sure when the Moto Razr 3 will arrive or what version of Android it’ll run, but we expect to learn more soon.

via XDA Developers

