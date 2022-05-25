Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed as Release Details Leak

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Nothing Phone (1) design sketch showing transparent design
Nothing

Nothing is a company founded by Carl Pei, one of the original co-founders of the OnePlus brand. For months, Nothing has teased its new phone, and now we’re finally getting more details about the Nothing Phone (1).

At this point, we still don’t know much about the Nothing Phone aside from the fact that it’ll be here sometime this summer, featuring a “radical” new design. The brand’s first earbuds, the Nothing Ear 1, were transparent, and many assumed the phone would sport a similar design.

This week, Nothing CEO Carl Pei took to Twitter and shared a slew of design sketches, confirmed the phone is still on track for a summer arrival, and revealed it’ll have a transparent design that focuses on the wireless charging coil around the back.

Early sketches of the Nothing Phone 1
Nothing

We still don’t get a very good look here, as these are only concept renders or design sketches from the company itself. The first image clearly shows a transparent phone with a few odd holes and design elements. Basically, the Nothing Phone 1 is transparent, and the company is proud of how it’ll look and break the mold of traditional smartphone design.

As confirmed earlier this year, the phone will run on a modified version of Android the company is calling Nothing OS, and it’ll use a new Nothing launcher. According to the company, the software experience “captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials.” We heard something similar from OnePlus, so expect a very streamlined experience.

It’s important to note that potential buyers shouldn’t expect a high-end flagship Android smartphone, as this will likely be a mid-range device at a budget price point. Again, Carl Pei is saying it’ll arrive this summer.

A recent report from Allround-PC suggests the Nothing Phone (1) release date is tentatively set for July 21st, and it’ll retail for €500, or around $529. With July right around the corner, expect to learn more soon.

via Twitter

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »