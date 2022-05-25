Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed as Release Details Leak

Nothing is a company founded by Carl Pei, one of the original co-founders of the OnePlus brand. For months, Nothing has teased its new phone, and now we’re finally getting more details about the Nothing Phone (1).

At this point, we still don’t know much about the Nothing Phone aside from the fact that it’ll be here sometime this summer, featuring a “radical” new design. The brand’s first earbuds, the Nothing Ear 1, were transparent, and many assumed the phone would sport a similar design.

This week, Nothing CEO Carl Pei took to Twitter and shared a slew of design sketches, confirmed the phone is still on track for a summer arrival, and revealed it’ll have a transparent design that focuses on the wireless charging coil around the back.

We still don’t get a very good look here, as these are only concept renders or design sketches from the company itself. The first image clearly shows a transparent phone with a few odd holes and design elements. Basically, the Nothing Phone 1 is transparent, and the company is proud of how it’ll look and break the mold of traditional smartphone design.

As confirmed earlier this year, the phone will run on a modified version of Android the company is calling Nothing OS, and it’ll use a new Nothing launcher. According to the company, the software experience “captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials.” We heard something similar from OnePlus, so expect a very streamlined experience.

It’s important to note that potential buyers shouldn’t expect a high-end flagship Android smartphone, as this will likely be a mid-range device at a budget price point. Again, Carl Pei is saying it’ll arrive this summer.

A recent report from Allround-PC suggests the Nothing Phone (1) release date is tentatively set for July 21st, and it’ll retail for €500, or around $529. With July right around the corner, expect to learn more soon.