‘NFL Plus’ Replaces Free Streaming with One That Costs Money

No one needs another monthly streaming service and payment, but that’s what’s coming later this summer with “NFL Plus.” The National Football league is expected to launch the new NFL+ service in July, and it’ll replace the free mobile streaming service fans have enjoyed for the last several years.

Yes, the NFL’s new streaming service will reportedly cost somewhere around $5 per month, according to a report by Sports Business Journal, which received the information from the NFL’s owner meeting this week.

Over the last several years, fans everywhere could watch live, in-market NFL games for free on a smartphone or tablet using the NFL Mobile app by Verizon or with the Yahoo Sports app. These apps showed all in-market games, Sunday Night Football, and every MNF game absolutely free. All you had to do is download the app and enjoy it.

With the new NFL Plus mobile streaming service, you’ll get that same experience. Only now, it’ll cost $5 per month. You still won’t be able to watch any out-of-market games. So, a Packers fan like myself living in Las Vegas will remain out of luck.

It sounds like a giant cash grab from the NFL, but we’ll have to wait and see what it has to offer to know for sure. It’s worth noting that the contract between the NFL and Verizon expired, plus Verizon sold Yahoo!, which is part of why those apps no longer have exclusive mobile streaming rights to the NFL.

The platform will reportedly cost around $5 per month, but that’s subject to change. According to the report, it’ll feature live games on mobile phones and tablets, other additional content, and potentially even radio, podcasts, interviews, and a slew of team-created content for fans.

For now, the only way to watch all in or out-of-market NFL games is through the NFL Sunday Ticket and DirecTV, but that deal is about to expire. We’ve heard several reports that Apple and Amazon are at the top of the list to get the next contract, and if one of those partnerships gets announced, the NFL Plus service could get rolled into that package.

Either way, fans won’t be able to stream the 2022-23 NFL season on a mobile device for free like in previous seasons. Instead, it’ll cost at least $5 a month with NFL Plus.