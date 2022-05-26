Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub Review: The Perfect Height and Port Selection

Justin Duino
Justin Duino
Reviews Director

Justin Duino is the Reviews Director at Review Geek (and LifeSavvy Media as a whole). He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jaduino
| 3 min read
Rating: 8/10 ?
  • 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage
  • 2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage
  • 3 - Strongly Flawed Design
  • 4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons
  • 5 - Acceptably Imperfect
  • 6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale
  • 7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class
  • 8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes
  • 9 - Shut Up And Take My Money
  • 10 - Absolute Design Nirvana
Price: $90
Amazon
Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub under an Apple Studio Display
Justin Duino

Staring at your monitor all day can be tiresome and painful if your screen’s height isn’t positioned ergonomically. Most monitors come with adjustable stands, but not all of Apple’s iMacs and Studio Displays do. Satechi’s Type-C Monitor Stand Hub helps resolve that problem.

Here's What We Like

  • Adds necessary height
  • Plenty of ports

And What We Don't

  • Cable management system is frustrating
  • Satechi's logo is front and center

The Stand Adds Just Enough Height

Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub's ports
Justin Duino

  • Dimensions: 8.43 x 8.5 x 1.63in (21.41 x 21.59 x 4.14cm)
  • Weight: 1lb 3oz (538.64g)
  • Max load weight: 50lbs (22.68kg)

As with most of the company’s accessories, Satechi made the Type-C Stand Hub match Apple’s distinctive aluminum aesthetic. The silver option I have under my Studio Display perfectly matches the color of the monitor stand, helping make my setup look as uniform as possible.

The stand is made out of a single piece of brushed aluminum, with four rubber feet ensuring your monitor sits still on your desk. The quality of the material feels premium and matches Apple’s monitors.

The accessory stands at 1.63in (4.14cm) tall, which is a little disappointing. I wish the riser was at least a solid 2-inches tall to give my monitor a little more height, but anything helps. There are taller monitor risers available for purchase if the Stand Hub isn’t enough.

My biggest gripe with the stand’s design is Satechi’s front and center logo. The only way to hide the text is to slide your monitor stand to the front of the stand, but that looks odd. But, as almost all companies put their logo somewhere on devices, I get why Satechi followed suit.

The 10 Best Monitor Riser Stands

Best Overall
Simple Houseware Metal Monitor Riser Stand
Amazon

$26.97
$32.99 Save 18%
Best Adjustable
Amazon Basics Adjustable Monitor Riser Stand
Amazon

$16.97
 
Best Budget
HUANUO Monitor Riser Stand
Amazon
Best Premium
Vaydeer Wireless Charging Monitor Riser Stand
Amazon

$89.99
 
Best Compact
Twelve South Curve Monitor Riser Stand
Amazon

$64.36
$79.99 Save 20%
Best for Dual Monitors
Office Oasis Dual Monitor Stand
Amazon

$79.95
$89.95 Save 11%
Best Wooden
Homerays Bamboo Monitor Stand
Amazon

$59.95
 
Best Glass
Eutuxia Tempered Glass Monitor Stand
Amazon

$49.99
 
Best for Extra Storage
Marbrasse Monitor Riser Stand
Amazon

$25.40
$26.99 Save 6%
Most Versatile for Dual Monitors
AMERIERGO Dual Monitor Stand Riser
Amazon

$35.99
 

The Port Selection Is Great (for Now)

Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub's branding and ports
Justin Duino

  • 1 x microSD (Up to 104Mbps)
  • 1 x SD card (Up to 104Mbps)
  • 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 3 x USB-A (Up to 5Gbps)
  • 1 x USB-C (Up to 5Gbps, no charging or video passthrough)

The ports on the front of the Type-C Stand Hub are perfect for quick plug-and-play uses. For example, I wouldn’t leave a microSD card in the slot in the dock permanently, but it’s great for plugging in a flash drive, moving a file, and ejecting it.

Going from left to right, the hub offers a microSD card slot, a full-size SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. None of these ports are top-of-the-line or offer the fastest transfer speeds, but it’s a good variety. There are a lot of other dedicated USB-C adapters if you’re looking for something better.

Satechi notes on its website that the USB-A ports don’t support disk readers and advises against using them to charge devices. They also recommend only using one bus-powered device at a time. I tested this, and can verify that most devices (including an iPad Mini) refused to charge when plugged into the Stand Hub.

In the future, I’d love to see an updated Stand Hub with a more extensive port selection (like additional USB-C ports), even if that meant it needed a dedicated power source.

The Best USB Type C Adapters

Versatile Option
Best USB-C Hub
Falwedi 10-in-1 USB-C Hub
Amazon

$43.99
 

Plug and Play
Best USB-C to USB-A
Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter
Amazon

$9.99
$18.99 Save 47%

Dependable Quality
Best USB-C to Micro USB
Anker USB-C to Micro USB Adapter
Amazon
Wide Compatibility
Best USB-C to HDMI
QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter
Amazon

$13.99
$19.99 Save 30%

Compact Design
Best for MacBooks
Purgo USB-C Hub
Amazon

$42.99
$49.99 Save 14%

Cable Management Is Hard to Get Right

1 of 3
Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub's cable management
Justin DuinoCable management can be difficult to get right.
Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub plugged into an Apple Studio Display
Justin Duino
Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub's included USB-C to USB-A adaptor
Justin DuinoSatechi includes a USB-C to USB-A adaptor.
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

The Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub is powered by an attached 3.3ft (1m) USB-C cable. Its length allows you to plug the hub into a monitor or iMac sitting on top of the stand or a computer that’s further away.

In case you don’t need the extra length, Satechi has included a pair of plastic clips that you can guide the cable through. While useful, it’s hard to gauge how long you need the cable to be without placing the monitor on the Stand Hub first. But once the display is in place, you can no longer reach the cable management system.

I ultimately wired the Stand Hub in a way that allowed me to pull out slack to reach my Studio Display’s USB-C port.

The company includes a small USB-C to USB-A adapter meant to be used with older iMacs (and other computers) that don’t feature USB-C ports. You can also use it to convert one of the Stand Hub’s front USB-A ports to USB-C.

Should You Buy the Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub?

Satechi Type-C Monitor Stand Hub with USB drives plugged into it
Justin Duino

Months after buying the Studio Display, I’m still annoyed that Apple charges extra for a stand with height adjustment, but I’m glad Satechi has a solution that fixes the ergonomic problem. If you need a monitor riser, I have no problem recommending this accessory, especially as it comes with a decent selection of front-facing, easy-access ports.

You can buy the Satechi Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for $90. It comes in Space Gray and Silver, allowing you to match it to your Apple device.

Rating: 8/10
Price: $90
Amazon

Here’s What We Like

  • Adds necessary height
  • Plenty of ports

And What We Don't

  • Cable management system is frustrating
  • Satechi's logo is front and center

READ NEXT
Justin Duino Justin Duino
Justin Duino is the Reviews Director at Review Geek (and LifeSavvy Media as a whole). He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry. Read Full Bio »