Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Plex Finally Launches a Dedicated HTPC Client

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An image of a MacBook running the Plex HTPC client.
Plex

Back in 2019, Plex gleefully announced the death of Plex Media Player, a clunky and outdated app for Macs and PCs. But customers went ballistic. The old Plex Media Player allowed people to build HPTC setups—home theater systems where a PC or Mac is connected directly to a TV or projector. So, Plex began work on a replacement.

You can now install the stable version of Plex HTPC, a dedicated home theater client for macOS, Windows, and Linux systems. This app is intended to run in fullscreen on a TV or projector, and it packs features like refresh rate switching, gamepad support, input mapping, and audio passthrough.

Plex

Just from a visual perspective, Plex HTPC feels much more modern than the old Plex Media Player app. It uses the new TV UI and supports features like the live TV DVR, intro skipping, free on-demand content, and extra screensaver options. (Offline downloads aren’t included in Plex HTPC just yet.)

But why would you run your home theater off a computer? While you could just use a streaming stick, HTPC setups are popular among power users who want a ton of control over their home theater. Also, if you play PC games on a TV, why bother adding a streaming stick to the mix?

You can install Plex HTPC now at the Plex downloads page. Bear in mind that the Linux version is currently exclusive to the Snap store.

Source: Plex

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »