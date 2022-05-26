Linking Oculus Quest 2 with a Windows 11 PC Just Got Less Awful

Linking your Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) headset to a PC unlocks a world of powerful games and applications. But for whatever reason, the Quest 2 flashes a ton of nauseating screen effects when linked with a Windows 11 PC. That changes today, thanks to an update in the Public Test Channel.

As noticed by UploadVR, John Carmack recently shared that a fix is coming for the Windows 11 Air Link problem. While this fix hasn’t rolled out in a stable update, it’s currently available in the Public Test Channel, which you can access through the Oculus PC app. (And yes, we’re talking about the John Carmack who co-founded id Software. He’s a Consulting CTO for the Oculus team.)

Some timing details changed in Win 11. We think we have a handle on it, and an update is in the pipeline, but I can't say exactly when it will land. Sorry it has taken so long. — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) May 18, 2022

To install the fix, fire up the Oculus PC app, expand the left-hand menu bar, and select Settings. Open the Beta tab and turn on “Public Test Channel updates.” Once the update is finished downloading, you’re all set. Link your headset to your PC and start gaming!

Note that there are still some bugs here. If you want a seamless PC VR experience with the Quest 2, you should either downgrade to Windows 10 or wait for things to improve. But hey, this test update is still a huge improvement.

If you aren’t comfortable joining the Public Test Channel, I suggest waiting for this fix to reach regular users. We just don’t know how long that’ll take.