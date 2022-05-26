Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Joby Aviation’s Electric Air Taxi Receives Approval for Flights

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Joby Aviation's electric air taxi.
Joby Aviation

With electrification on the rise, several new vehicles and aircraft with bold ambitions are underway. Joby Aviation, an electric aviation company that completed several 150-mile test flights earlier this year, just received its first FAA certification to operate its electric air taxi.

Based in Northern California, Joby is a leading electric eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturer, and its wild new aircraft could soon carry passengers. Like helicopters or drones, it can take off upwards rather than down a runway, then the rotors rotate forward, and it flies like a traditional craft. Plus, it can hover in mid-air or change directions on the fly, similar to a drone.

This week, and months ahead of schedule, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded the company with a Part 135 Air Carrier Certification, one of several steps Joby must complete before taking to the skies legally.

Joby Aviation Staff and Craft
Joby Aviation
Advertisement

With this certification official, Joby is closer to its bold ambitions of being the first eVTOL and company to offer electric aerial rideshare services by 2024. It’s like an Uber, but an aircraft.

However, the company still needs to receive a type certification and production certification before it can begin full-scale production and eventually give rides to paying customers. The “type certification” will be a challenge, which will allow the craft to meet the FAA’s design and safety standards.

Joby’s all-electric aircraft has six adjustable rotors that allow it to take off upwards, then rotate to fly forward. It can reach a top speed of 200 mph and thanks to its all-electric motors, can travel 150-miles on a single charge. Furthermore, it can reach those distances while carrying four passengers and a pilot.

Receiving the FAA Part 135 certification is a big deal, but we still have a ways to go before potentially being able to hail a ride in this giant drone-like aircraft.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »