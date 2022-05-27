Buying Guides
by Review Geek

How to Stream Live News for Free

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 3 min read
A banner for Live Breaking News.
Artistdesign29/Shutterstock.com

Live news is often the only thing keeping families from abandoning cable TV. But you don’t need to pay for live news. Most major news networks broadcast for free through streaming services, apps, and websites. And in some cases, you can even stream local news to your devices!

Watch News on a Free Live TV Service

A Fire TV streaming 'Good Morning America' for free.
Amazon

Free live TV channels give you the cable experience without any monthly fees or commitments. They stream cool movies, along with entertainment and kids channels, and of course, they offer some major news networks, including ABC, NBC, USA Today, CBS, and Bloomberg.

I suggest that you install these services on your smart TV or streaming stick. That way, you can enjoy live news (and other live content) for free on the big screen.

Here are the best live TV services for free news:

None of these services require an email address or login, save for Peacock. I should also note that Peacock’s news selection is a bit limited—it has NBC’s national channel, NBC local channels, and zero other news sources.

Better Than BitTorrent: 4 Legit Ways to Get Shows and Movies for Free
RELATEDBetter Than BitTorrent: 4 Legit Ways to Get Shows and Movies for Free

If you own an Amazon Fire TV or Roku device, give their respective live TV services a shot. The Fire TV App or Roku Channel will be installed on your device by default, and both services include a ton of non-news channels.

Of course, you also get a bunch of non-news channels with Pluto TV, Tubi, Peacock, and Xumo. Check out every service’s web player to get an idea of whether they’re worth using.

Use Your Favorite Channel’s App or Website

The NBC news app on a smartphone.
bangoland/Shutterstock.com

If you don’t feel like using a live TV service and only want to watch news from a single network, just download its app! Most major news networks stream for free on their app and website. You don’t even need a cable subscription.

Here are some news networks that stream for free:

Bear in mind that some of these networks, specifically CNN and FOX News, really only stream breaking stories. Other content requires a cable subscription or a premium live TV membership.

Do All News Channels Stream for Free?

The CNBC logo on a big sign.
Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

Some news stations, most notably CNBC, aren’t available for free. They may have a free app, but you can only use this app with a cable subscription. Technically speaking, the cheapest way to stream channels like CNBC is to sign up for a paid live TV service, like Sling, YouTube TV, or Hulu with Live TV.

Not to mention, networks like CNN and Fox News only offer breaking news for free. If you’re trying to stream the whole gamut of their content, you need to sign up for a costly cable or live TV membership.

You Could Always Use a TV Antenna!

A photo of a digital TV antenna.

We really tend to overemphasize streaming services, but in all honesty, you may be better off watching the news on local OTA TV. The only thing you need to buy is an antenna—it takes two seconds to hook up and unlocks a ton of live channels, including local news and some national news stations.

How to Add Local TV Channels to Your Plex Server
RELATEDHow to Add Local TV Channels to Your Plex Server

If you want to see which channels are available in your area, try using the FCC reception map or the Channel Master live TV tool. These services also tell you which direction stations are broadcasting from, so they can come in handy if you’re getting bad reception on antenna TV.

I know what you’re thinking, “isn’t this kind of old-school?” It’s definitely old-school, but hey, so is cable. And funny enough, free OTA TV can actually reach a much higher image quality than cable. Broadcasters even plan to make OTA TV support 4K video with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio!

And if you’d like a nicer interface than traditional OTA TV provides, or the ability to record news and watch it later, you could also pair up your antennae with a Plex server.

The Best TV Antennas

Amplified Signal for a True HD Experience
Best Indoor
gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna
Amazon

$29.40
$39.00 Save 25%

Supports Multiple TVs
Best Outdoor
GE Outdoor TV Antenna
Amazon

$37.36
$44.99 Save 17%

Great for Urban Apartments
Best Value
ANTAN Indoor Window HDTV Antenna
Amazon
Helpful App
Best Features
Winegard Elite 360 Pro
Amazon

$179.99
 

Quickly Locates Stations
Best for RV
KING Jack HDTV Antenna
Amazon

$137.81
$178.63 Save 23%

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »