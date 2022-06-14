The 7 Best Lenovo Laptops

Whether you’re looking for a laptop that can handle intensive videogames, run basic word processing or presentation programs for school, or simply browse the internet and stream videos, there’s a laptop on this list for you. Lenovo has way too many laptops to list in one article, but we’ve selected the best of the best the company offers for specific needs.

What to Look For in a Laptop:

Buying a new laptop is a huge task. If you’ve already decided that you want your next laptop to be Lenovo brand, congrats! That’s a big step out of the way. Here’s everything else you need to look out for when making your final decision:

How You’ll Use It: Think about how you intend to use the laptop daily. Will you be using it primarily for school, work, or as a personal laptop for gaming and streaming media at home or while traveling? Above anything else, make sure you ask yourself this question because it’ll help determine what specs you need, how beefy your battery should be, and even what size and weight your new laptop should be.

Best Overall: Lenovo ThinkPad E15

For most people, Lenovo’s ThinkPad E15 ticks all the boxes. It’s a reasonably priced laptop that’s powerful enough to run basic programs, browse the internet, stream media, and even play some games. Thanks to its 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M2 SSD, and Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7 CPU with four cores, it should handle all that easily.

At a little over four pounds, it’s not the lightest laptop out there, but it’s light enough to take with you to school, work, or on vacation. Depending on how you use it on any given day, this laptop can last up to 11 hours between charges.

With integrated graphics and a fairly large 15.6-inch FHD display, binging the latest TV shows or playing your favorite video game will look fantastic. You can even plug in an external digital monitor with 4K resolution via the ThinkPad E15’s HDMI or USB-C port. Of course, you’ll have to purchase an external monitor separately, but it’s worth it if you want the extra screen space.

In addition to one HDMI 1.4b port and a USB-C port (which is used for the laptop’s power supply as well), there are quite a few other ports to connect a mouse, keyboard, or smartphone charger. There are two USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-A 2.0 port, one RJ-45 port, and an audio jack to connect external headphones.

Best Overall Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Most people will find Lenovo's ThinkPad E15 to be everything they want and need.

Best Budget: Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop

If you don’t have a huge budget but need a new laptop, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 1 is perfect! It doesn’t have the best specs, but that’s expected when you’re snagging a laptop under $300. Inside, there’s 64GB of storage from an SSD, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU.

This particular IdeaPad 1 model has a beautiful ice blue color on the outside, and when you open it up, you’ll see a decent 14-inch HD display with narrow bezels. It’s also incredibly thin and lightweight, so it’s easy to pack it up in your bag and not feel it dragging down on your shoulder. With a battery that can last up to eight hours, you’ll be set the entire day away from home.

Despite the amazing deal you’re already getting with this laptop, it also comes with a few freebies. You’ll get a 1-year subscription for Microsoft 365 and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial. You can easily connect a controller for gaming through one of the two USB-A 3.2 ports. Then, there’s also an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card reader, an audio jack, and the proprietary power input.

Best Budget Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop Great laptops can be affordable! Lenovo's IdeaPad 1 is an absolute gem.

Best Mid-Range: Lenovo Flex 5

Lenovo’s Flex 5 is an outstanding laptop that strikes the perfect balance between excellent specs and an affordable price. Look no further if you want a laptop that’ll last you for years without dropping $1,000 or more. The best part about the Flex 5 is that it doubles as a laptop and a tablet, so you’re getting two functionalities in one device!

Inside, you’ll find 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, Windows 10 OS, and an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU with integrated Radeon graphics. Whether you intend to use the Flex 5 for basic internet searches, simple work programs, or video games, it’ll look great on the 14-inch FHD touchscreen display. And although game audio or music might not sound the best out of its built-in speakers, you can connect external headphones through the audio jack.

In between charges, the battery can last up to 10 hours, and you can quick charge it to about 80% in just one hour through USB-C. In addition to the USB-C port and the audio jack, there’s also an HDMI port and two USB-A ports. Then, there’s also a built-in privacy shutter for the 720p webcam and a fingerprint reader to easily unlock the laptop.

Best Mid-Range Lenovo Flex 5 If you want an affordable 2-in-1 option that gives you a laptop and a tablet, look no further than Lenovo's Flex 5.

Best Premium: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

If you’ve got the money to invest in a quality laptop, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is currently one of its most popular models. Beneath its sleek and thin design, there’s 16GB of RAM, a 512GB M2 SSD, a four-core Intel Core i7-1165G7, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Plus, at 2.49 pounds, this laptop is perfect for commuters to work or school.

No matter how you’re using the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the 14-inch FHD IPS display makes everything look vivid and clear. With its HDMI port, you can also attach an external monitor if you want to expand your working screen area. Then, there’s also a USB-C charging port, a USB-A 3.1, and a USB-4 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, the second to latest Bluetooth version. Other notable features include a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter.

Best Premium Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 For anyone who has the extra money to spend, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 will last for a long time and handle anything you throw at it.

Best For Gaming: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

If you’re looking for a laptop that can handle all your favorite games, Lenovo’s Legion 5 Pro is the one for you. It’s a bit more expensive than other laptops, but that’s due to the powerful specs, ready to handle any game you throw at it. At 9.78 pounds, it’s also pretty dang heavy, so keep this in mind if you want a laptop to take with you while commuting or traveling on vacation.

Inside, there’s 16GB of RAM, a huge 1TB NVMe SSD, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU with eight cores, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 GPU. And although this is already an excellent spec lineup, you can customize it slightly to fit your needs and your budget.

First, you can choose between NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX3070 or its RTX3060. Then, you have two other options for RAM and storage. Instead of getting 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, you can select 32GB of RAM with 1TB of storage or 64GB of RAM with 2TB of storage, more than you’d probably ever need for all your games.

Although the exterior design isn’t the most attractive, your games will look stunning on the Legion 5 Pro’s 16-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. Because the laptop has to power quite a bit, its battery life is only about eight hours, which is still a day’s worth, but significantly lower than some of the other laptops on this list.

Best For Gaming Lenovo Legion 5 Pro If your main reason for investing in a new laptop is to play videogames, try out Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro laptop.

Best 2-in-1: Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7

If you love the idea of having a 2-in-1 laptop but have the extra moolah in your budget to spend on a more premium laptop, Lenovo’s latest Yoga 9i Gen 7 is right up your alley. With its cool-to-the-touch aluminum chassis and Smart Power tech to optimize the battery and keep your system cool, this laptop has no problem handling anything you throw at it.

Having reviewed this particular model myself, I can attest that everything looks stunning on the Yoga 9i’s 14-inch 4K OLED display. And believe it or not, it has great speakers too! Laptops nearly always have lackluster speakers, but the Yoga 9i employs a rotating soundbar with Bowers & Wilkins speakers to create a 360-degree sound that doesn’t sound distorted or tinny.

Then, if we look inside, there are some fantastic specs powering this laptop. There’s 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCle Gen 4 SSD, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, the latest Bluetooth version. Depending on how you use the laptop and which resolution you frequently use, the Yoga 9i can last from 13 hours to 23 hours. With Rapid Charge Boost tech, you can get about two hours’ worth of battery from only a 15-minute charge.

Despite its aluminum chassis, this laptop is pretty light, weighing in at just over three pounds. It’s powered through a USB-C 3.2 port, though there are two additional USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports you can use to charge a smartphone or connect an external monitor. There’s also a USB-A 3.2 port, an audio jack for headphones or an external microphone, and a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and support for facial recognition login.

Best 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 Lenovo’s Yoga 9i takes the beautiful flexibility of having a tablet and laptop in one and combines it with the premium look and feel of the Yoga line. Link Icon Review Geek's Review Score: 9/10

Best Chromebook: Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet

If you want a device that can function as a laptop and a tablet but isn’t a 2-in-1, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Chromebook Duet is your best bet. Traditional 2-in-1 devices offer tablet functionality, but the keyboard is attached and can make for a bulky tablet experience. However, the IdeaPad Chromebook Duet comes with a detachable keyboard that makes it easy to separate its use as a laptop from its use as a tablet.

It weighs less than a pound, and its battery can last up to 10 hours, making it the perfect companion for school or long work commutes. Plus, if you primarily use Google services, like Gmail, Google Docs, or Google Photos, in your daily life, you’ll find that using Chrome OS instead of Windows OS is a pretty great experience.

This is a small device with a low price tag, so the internal specs aren’t amazing, but they’re plenty good enough for basic use, like checking emails, writing papers, streaming media, etc. Similar to the IdeaPad 1 listed earlier, the Chromebook Duet has an ice blue aluminum exterior and a gray fabric texture for the stand cover.

Once you open it up, you’ll see a 10.1-inch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, perfect for streaming your latest Netflix obsession. Inside, there’s 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 64GB eMCP SSD, and a Cortex A13 CPU from MediaTek with integrated ARM G72 MP3 graphics. The Chromebook Duet also supports Wi-Fi 801.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2.