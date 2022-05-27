Buying Guides
Walmart Announces Same-Day Drone Delivery in Six States

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Walmart grocery drone delivery
Walmart

Over the last year, Walmart has been working hard on a new drone delivery system, and it’s available in select cities. However, this week we learned that Walmart would officially expand its same-day drone delivery service to six states, serving nearly 4 million customers.

In partnership with the company DroneUp, Walmart continues its efforts into new and exciting ways to get packages to customers as fast as possible. According to the announcement, Walmart’s Drone delivery service will now service Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. However, only select neighborhoods can try it.

To be more specific, if you live in Phoenix, Dallas, Tampa or Orlando, Salt Lake City, or Richmond, you can order something anytime between 8 AM and 8 PM and get it delivered by drone in under two hours for only $3.99. Customers can order anything from batteries, toilet paper, diapers, or even hot dog buns for that outdoor BBQ and have them delivered.

Walmart Drone holding package
Walmart
Walmart Drone delivery
Walmart
According to DroneUp, its service can deliver anything up to 10 lbs in as little as 30 minutes, but orders may take upwards of 2 hours to arrive. This isn’t an ordinary drone, as you can see from the images above. It’s huge. Then, for safety precautions, the drone lowers the package down to a doorstep, grass, or front driveway on a cable that gently lowers it to the ground while keeping the drone safely in the skies.

While this new 30-minute to two-hour Walmart drone delivery service is only available in a few cities across six states, Walmart’s press release suggests it’ll expand to service over 34 different locations and reach 4 million customers by the end of the year.

We’re living in wild times. In fact, This isn’t Walmart’s only attempt to deliver things quicker. Late last year, Walmart shared information about an autonomous vehicle delivery service in the works. Either way, get ready to see drones and self-driving Walmart cars soon.

Source: Walmart

