LG’s New OLED Gaming Monitor Looks Stonking Ridiculous

When you think of OLED PC monitors, you might not think of LG, even though the company makes some of the most outstanding OLED TVs. However, LG just unveiled its latest gaming monitors, including an enormous 4K OLED monitor with an impressive slew of features.

In a recent press release, LG revealed the three newest members of its UltraGear Gaming Monitor line: the 32GQ950, the 32GQ850, and the 48GQ900. All three incorporate the company’s latest design language, the newest display technology, and an exciting range of gaming and connectivity features in an effort to keep up with the needs of today’s gamers.

Seo Young-jae, the Senior Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit of LG Electronics, said, “The latest LG UltraGear gaming monitors apply cutting-edge technology and design to raise the bar for the gaming display category. Ideal for both PC and console gaming, our new monitors offer features and capabilities that take the entire gaming experience to the next level. We will continue to solidify the UltraGear brand’s strong reputation with innovative products that put the needs of gamers first.”

All three monitors feature a refined design with “an even sleeker gaming aesthetic with sharp, angular stands and the new Hexagon lighting.” They all have the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, enabling variable refresh rate and support for fast 4K gaming. Additionally, the monitors feature a four-pole headphone jack, allowing you to plug in a gaming headset to chat while you play, and support for DTS Headphone:X for perfect audio clarity.

The LG 32GQ850

This 32-inch monitor sports the highest refresh rate of this entire lineup—a whopping 240Hz (which can overclock at 260Hz) with a 1ms response time for rapid, smooth performance. The VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certified monitor has a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Nano-IPS panel that features ATW Polarizer technology for a perfect view from any seat. It also has 98% DCI-P3 color coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and a three-sided borderless design for crisp and immersive visuals.

The LG 32GQ950

The LG 32GQ950 is the flagship monitor of LG’s UltraGear line, and touts a 4K Nano IPS 1ms gaming display featuring realistic color with Advanced True Wide Polarizer tech. It is also VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, hits 1,000 nits of brightness, and has 98% DCI-P3 color coverage. For connectivity, you have dual HDMI 2.1 ports.

The LG 48GQ900

Last but certainly not least, is the absolutely gigantic LG UltraGear 48GQ900. The Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning monitor boasts a self-emissive 48-inch 4K OLED gaming display with a 120Hz refresh rate (overclocked at 138Hz) and a 0.1ms response time. It also rocks stellar color accuracy, a fully-borderless design, and LG’s anti-glare low reflection coating.

But that’s not all! The impressive gaming monitor also comes with a remote control designed to enhance gaming convenience. Plus, the monitor’s stand offers up optimal stability without consuming all of your desk space.

LG also announced its first-ever gaming mouse and gaming pad as well, but didn’t share details on photos, pricing, or availability for either. It did note that the gaming pad has a smooth, hard surface, has a reversible design, and is large enough to accommodate both a mouse and keyboard. It even sports RGB lighting.

There’s no word yet on pricing for any of the UltraGear monitors or gaming accessories. It did note that the monitors will be available starting this month, but only in Japan for the time being. Availability for “key markets” in North America, Europe, and the rest of Asia will follow soon after. We will share new details on these as they become available, so stay tuned.