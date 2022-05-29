Buying Guides
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

Barnes & Noble Releases an eReader with Actual Freaking Buttons

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
| 1 min read
Barnes & Noble new eReader front, angle, and rear overlayed on a Distressed overlay texture of weaving fabric. grunge background. abstract halftone vector illustration
Barnes & Noble, Anna Timoshenko/Shutterstock.com

Bookseller giant Barnes & Noble just released its newest Nook eReader, the Nook GlowLight 4e, and it’s looking to be an excellent competitor for Amazon’s Kindle eReaders. It’s an exciting entry into the often slow-moving world of eReaders, and packs some highly-desired features.

The Nook GlowLight 4e is here at a reasonable price point—$119.99. While that may sound pricey, it is priced right in between Amazon’s most inexpensive Kindle and its premium Kindle Paperwhite. Furthermore, the GlowLight 4e doesn’t bother you with ads like many Kindles do. The Glowlight 4e is the “light” version of the company’s GlowLight 4 eReader, which it released this past December. It’s about $30 more and offers more storage, a better screen, and a lengthier battery capacity.

The new GlowLight 4e, however, rocks 8GB of storage, which is plenty of space to store all your favorite books and then some, as well as a 6-inch 212ppi e-ink display that’s resistant to both glare and scratches. And while you can read it in broad daylight, the GlowLight Illumination feature also makes it so you can enjoy your digital books laying on your couch.

Barnes & Noble doesn’t specify the exact battery capacity, but insists that you’ll be able to “read for weeks on a single charge.” And once the battery dies, you can recharge it fairly quickly thanks to the USB-C port (take that, micro-USB!).

Best of all, the GlowLight 4e has—gasp!—physical buttons on both the right and left bezels for page turns, something neither Kobo nor Amazon eReaders offer! No more swiping or tapping on the display, only to be left frustrated because it didn’t properly register your gesture. Those who don’t mind on-display page turns will still have that feature, however.

You can also sideload your own ebooks onto this eReader. If you’re wanting a well-priced and feature-rich new eReader for all of the great books you want to read this summer, the GlowLight 4e is going to be hard to beat! It’s up for pre-order now, and will start shipping on June 7.

via The Verge

