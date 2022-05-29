Tesla’s Latest App Update Now Shows Recalls for Your Vehicle

Tesla is continuously updating its vehicles with changes or new features, and the same applies to the mobile app. The company recently updated its mobile app (Android/iOS) to version 4.9, and it now shows all recalls for the connected vehicle.

The Twitter account Tesla_app_iOS first spotted this change, and now it looks like it’s rolling out to more users. While the “service” menu previously showed appointments and information regarding upcoming services or appointments, now the company will be able to push a notification to owners that a recall is available for a specific vehicle.

The change makes the Service menu inside the app capable of viewing webpages, and the company can push alerts and recall information there, rather than updating the app each time a recall happens.

Once you’re on the latest Tesla app and the recall information is available, it’ll be easy to find in the service menu. According to reports from Notateslaapp, owners can tap a “learn more” button to get more information, schedule an appointment, or get updates on that specific recall.

Tesla recently issued a recall for vehicles rolling through stop signs, then the company pushed out a software over-the-air update (and recall) for a speedometer issue, and those likely aren’t the last.

However, Tesla recalls are typically software-related, not hardware problems, meaning owners rarely need to go to a Tesla service center or do anything. Instead, the car gets a software update that fixes the problem.

Previously, many of Tesla’s software-style recalls, like the one to disable rolling stops or disable the boombox mode, came through a more extensive vehicle update. As such, the recall information gets displayed in the additional notes section of the upgrade.

Tesla will likely continue to offer details and notes on each software upgrade and display recall information inside the dedicated mobile app. Considering the feature is still new, we’re not sure if users will receive a notification when a recall is available, but that would be the best way to use this new feature fully.

Keep in mind that the feature isn’t showing up in all regions yet, even though the changes are present inside the latest version 4.9 release. The company could slowly release it for specific markets, so we’ll have to wait and see.