Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla’s Latest App Update Now Shows Recalls for Your Vehicle

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Model 3 for 2022
Tesla

Tesla is continuously updating its vehicles with changes or new features, and the same applies to the mobile app. The company recently updated its mobile app (Android/iOS) to version 4.9, and it now shows all recalls for the connected vehicle.

The Twitter account Tesla_app_iOS first spotted this change, and now it looks like it’s rolling out to more users. While the “service” menu previously showed appointments and information regarding upcoming services or appointments, now the company will be able to push a notification to owners that a recall is available for a specific vehicle.

The change makes the Service menu inside the app capable of viewing webpages, and the company can push alerts and recall information there, rather than updating the app each time a recall happens.

Once you’re on the latest Tesla app and the recall information is available, it’ll be easy to find in the service menu. According to reports from Notateslaapp, owners can tap a “learn more” button to get more information, schedule an appointment, or get updates on that specific recall.

Tesla app recall information
Tesla App

Tesla recently issued a recall for vehicles rolling through stop signs, then the company pushed out a software over-the-air update (and recall) for a speedometer issue, and those likely aren’t the last.

However, Tesla recalls are typically software-related, not hardware problems, meaning owners rarely need to go to a Tesla service center or do anything. Instead, the car gets a software update that fixes the problem.

Why Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled
RELATEDWhy Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled

Previously, many of Tesla’s software-style recalls, like the one to disable rolling stops or disable the boombox mode, came through a more extensive vehicle update. As such, the recall information gets displayed in the additional notes section of the upgrade.

Tesla will likely continue to offer details and notes on each software upgrade and display recall information inside the dedicated mobile app. Considering the feature is still new, we’re not sure if users will receive a notification when a recall is available, but that would be the best way to use this new feature fully.

Keep in mind that the feature isn’t showing up in all regions yet, even though the changes are present inside the latest version 4.9 release. The company could slowly release it for specific markets, so we’ll have to wait and see.

via notateslaapp

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »