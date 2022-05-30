Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Third Cutest ‘Star Wars’ Droid Will Come to LEGO

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

About Review Geek
@canterrain
| 1 min read
A BD-1 droid looking up at Cal from 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order'
Respawn

In the world of cute Star Wars droids, the order goes R2D2, BB8, and then BD-1. C3PO is awesome but not cute. And if you agree with that list, you’ll be happy to hear that it looks like LEGO will release a BD-1 set.

BD-1, if you aren’t familiar, is a droid model that first appeared in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The droid notably differs from other famous models by traveling on two walking legs in a size small enough to hop on your shoulder. He serves as a helpful sidekick in the game, providing healing stims, equipment scans, a spotlight, and more. Another BD model even made a brief cameo in a recent Boba Fett model.

A LEGO BD-1 droid set
LEGO

Although LEGO hasn’t announced it yet, you can already find the set on its site for pre-order, which gives us all the detail we need. The LEGO BD-1set  will have 1,062 pieces and should be appropriate for ages 14 and up. As is often the case with LEGO Star Wars droid builds, BD-1 will also come with a plaque and stand to display next to him.

The BD-1 model is even poseable, and you can tilt his head back, forth, and sideways. True to the game, LEGO BD-1 has a compartment for stim canister elements. If you prefer digital instructions, you’re in luck here too. You can use the LEGO Building instructions app to put this one together.

LEGO BD-1 is available for pre-order right now and will release on August 1st. The set costs $99.99.

LEGO BD-1

LEGO BD-1 is available for pre-order now and releases on August 1st.

Pre-Order Now
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »