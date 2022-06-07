iOttie Velox Wireless Charging Duo Stand Review: Sleek but Slow

6/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

The iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Duo Stand is an elegant way to efficiently charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone and Qi-enabled accessories. But if magnets don’t attract your attention, steer clear and save your money.

Here's What We Like Strong Wattage

Nice Design And What We Don't Expensive

Requires MagSafe

Chargers don’t have to look dull—this Velox charging stand is proof. Keep your iPhone and AirPods at full battery without compromising style, but be prepared to pay for slower charging.

Design: Simple and Small

Cable Length: 5-feet (1.52-meters)

5-feet (1.52-meters) Stand Dimensions: 3.75 x 5.96 x 3.75in (95.25 x 151.38 x 95.25mm)

The iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Duo Stand appears as a simple black stand with gold detailing that, all together, weighs about 10.5-ounces (298g) and stands 5.96-inches (25.4mm) high. It’s tiny, which is appreciated, but the distance between the pad and the magnetic mount is so short that some larger phones don’t fit comfortably. For example, when I placed my iPhone 13 Pro Max on the MagSafe mount, it didn’t leave quite enough space for my earbuds’ case on the charging pad.

Connecting devices is a breeze. Simply place the device on the pad, and little LEDs on the accessory’s base will light up to show you the connection status.

The USB-C cable is built-in, but unfortunately, it doesn’t come with an AC Adapter. On the one hand, it’s nice because you don’t have to fiddle around with too many extra parts. On the other hand, if for some reason you don’t already have a power adapter, you’ll have to buy one separately. It’s a minor inconvenience.

Let’s talk about how the Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Duo Stand stacks up against the competition. It’s designed for iPhones, AirPods, and Qi-enabled devices, and it costs a considerable $60.

The iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Duo Stand is priced conveniently under something like the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger, which clocks in at $99.99. But that stand is certified by Apple to use MagSafe’s official 15W fast wireless charging speed (twice of iOttie’s 7.5W), so a price jump is expected.

The Velox Charging Duo Stand’s build is unique, but I don’t think that’s enough to warrant the price when you could get a standalone MagSafe charger that takes up the same amount of space for nearly half the cost (if you don’t mind charging one device at a time).



Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Wirelessly charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone and another Qi-enabled device at top speeds.

An Expensive Solution to a Specific Problem

Input: DC 5V3A\9V2A

DC 5V3A\9V2A Output: Qi charging pad: 5W, MagSafe: 7.5W

Qi charging pad: 5W, MagSafe: 7.5W Device Compatibility: iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, AirPods, Qi-Enabled devices

Multi-port chargers aren’t new; in fact, you can get a charging dock for several Apple devices with identical charging speeds for less money if you’re willing to drop the MagSafe functionality. The magnet is great, but the $60 price tag may be a dealbreaker for many. This is a more affordable option than a lot of other MagSafe Stands, but that doesn’t make it reasonably priced.

The iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Duo Stand brings a sleek design and strong charging—5 Watts for the pad and 7.5W for the Magnetic mount. They’re respectable numbers, but are unfortunately locked behind a high price tag.

If you have MagSafe-compatible devices, the Magnetic Charging Duo Stand is a solid choice. It fits anywhere and looks great to boot—if the price fits your budget and you’re able to take advantage of the MagSafe utility, this is a charging option you should strongly consider. However, if you’re someone who’s only looking for a good multi-charger, you might be interested in cheaper options.

Wait for a Price Drop

Ultimately, I think the iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Duo Stand is a questionable purchase at its release price of $60 given that it doesn’t support MagSafe’s official 15W fast wireless charging speeds. Considering that competing multi-port chargers exist and are far cheaper, I would look at something like the Azurezone Wireless Charging Station.

It and other chargers like it can juice up the same Apple products that the Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Duo Stand does, but for around $20 cheaper and with a port for a third, additional device. And if you’re on the hunt for a MagSafe charger, there’s the original Apple MagSafe charger at under $40.

As it stands, the iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Duo Stand is a luxury purchase. It looks great but does less than several competing MagSafe options. I’d only consider this charger when it sees a decent price drop unless style and MagSafe compatibility are your top priorities.