DeLorean Alpha5 EV Revealed with Gull-Wing Doors and 300-Mile Range

After several months of teasing a new electric vehicle, the DeLorean Motor Company has officially unveiled its first EV, the DeLorean Alpha5. It’s an exciting new luxury sportscar coupe with impressive specs to match the stylish design.

For those unaware or the younger generation, the original DMC DeLorean came out in 1981 and rose to fame thanks to its time machine in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. And while under 10,000 were made, it’s still a popular vehicle to this day.

A Texas company eventually acquired the rights to the DeLorean Motor Company name and offers parts for the famous vehicle. It’s now the future, though, and they’re ready to release an all-new car for our modern times.

The new DeLorean Alpha5 electric vehicle comes with gull-wing doors and a sleek design, staying true to the original’s iconic look. It can go from 0-88mph in around 4.3 seconds. Or, for those looking for a more traditional baseline, it speeds from 0-60mph in 2.99 seconds, according to DMC.

Obviously, the new DeLorean Alpha5 EV looks great and goes fast, but what about the rest of the specs? Well, the company isn’t giving too many specifics yet, and everything detailed here today is “estimated” or potential specs. Basically, we’re not sure, but here’s what the company is saying will be coming later this year.

The new Alpha5 will likely pack a large 100kWh battery, which is bigger than many other vehicles of this size. Keep in mind that while it’s a sports car, it’s still a 4-seater coupe. DeLorean suggests upwards of 300 miles on a single charge, 0-60 in under three seconds, reaching speeds over 150mph.

DeLorean did hint at an even faster model, or one with a longer range, suggesting the specs mentioned above are for the “base” model, while a launch edition GT or a “performance” model could be better equipped. It’s worth noting that DMC is using the popular Porsche Taycan as a benchmark for many of its specs, suggesting the Alpha5 will surely be plenty fast and have a lot to offer.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get any details regarding a potential price tag, but it’ll likely run north of $100,000. Considering we don’t have a price point, release date, or a hard set of specs, everything is a bit up in the air.

That said, DeLorean will fully unveil the Alpha5 in Pebble Beach later this summer, and it’ll be available to see in person from August 21st at the Concours d’Elegance event. In the meantime, you can reserve yours today at the DeLorean website.