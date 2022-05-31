Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

DeLorean Alpha5 EV Revealed with Gull-Wing Doors and 300-Mile Range

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
DeLorean Alpha5 EV with doors open
DeLorean

After several months of teasing a new electric vehicle, the DeLorean Motor Company has officially unveiled its first EV, the DeLorean Alpha5. It’s an exciting new luxury sportscar coupe with impressive specs to match the stylish design.

For those unaware or the younger generation, the original DMC DeLorean came out in 1981 and rose to fame thanks to its time machine in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. And while under 10,000 were made, it’s still a popular vehicle to this day.

A Texas company eventually acquired the rights to the DeLorean Motor Company name and offers parts for the famous vehicle. It’s now the future, though, and they’re ready to release an all-new car for our modern times.

1 of 3
DeLorean Alpha 5 doors open in red
DeLorean EV side view
DeLorean EV Alpha5 back window
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

The new DeLorean Alpha5 electric vehicle comes with gull-wing doors and a sleek design, staying true to the original’s iconic look. It can go from 0-88mph in around 4.3 seconds. Or, for those looking for a more traditional baseline, it speeds from 0-60mph in 2.99 seconds, according to DMC.

Obviously, the new DeLorean Alpha5 EV looks great and goes fast, but what about the rest of the specs? Well, the company isn’t giving too many specifics yet, and everything detailed here today is “estimated” or potential specs. Basically, we’re not sure, but here’s what the company is saying will be coming later this year.

The new Alpha5 will likely pack a large 100kWh battery, which is bigger than many other vehicles of this size. Keep in mind that while it’s a sports car, it’s still a 4-seater coupe. DeLorean suggests upwards of 300 miles on a single charge, 0-60 in under three seconds, reaching speeds over 150mph.

How Long Does It Take to Charge an EV?
RELATEDHow Long Does It Take to Charge an EV?

DeLorean did hint at an even faster model, or one with a longer range, suggesting the specs mentioned above are for the “base” model, while a launch edition GT or a “performance” model could be better equipped. It’s worth noting that DMC is using the popular Porsche Taycan as a benchmark for many of its specs, suggesting the Alpha5 will surely be plenty fast and have a lot to offer.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get any details regarding a potential price tag, but it’ll likely run north of $100,000. Considering we don’t have a price point, release date, or a hard set of specs, everything is a bit up in the air.

That said, DeLorean will fully unveil the Alpha5 in Pebble Beach later this summer, and it’ll be available to see in person from August 21st at the Concours d’Elegance event. In the meantime, you can reserve yours today at the DeLorean website.

Source: DeLorean

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »