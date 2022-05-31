Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Amazon Is About to Kill Your Cloud Cam (And Offer a Replacement)

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the Amazon Cloud Cam.
Amazon

Since its launch in 2017, the Amazon Cloud Cam has only grown more and more obscure. It was quickly superseded by Ring and Blink, and on December 2nd of 2022, the Cloud Cam will die. Thankfully, Amazon will offer you a replacement.

In an email sent to active Cloud Cam users, Amazon confirmed that it’s abandoning the Cloud Cam platform in favor of more popular and modern smart home devices. Your Cloud Cam will work as normal until December 2nd, at which point it will become a doorstop. I suggest downloading any important recordings from the device now.

“As the number of Alexa smart home devices continues to grow, we are focusing efforts on Ring, Blink, and other technologies that make your home smarter and simplify your everyday routines. Therefore, we have decided to no longer continue support for Amazon Cloud Cam and its companion apps.”

“What this means for you: On December 2, 2022, you will no longer be able to use your Cloud Cam device or its companion apps. Until then, you will be able to download any video recordings if available. All video history will be deleted on December 2, 2022.”

On the bright side, Amazon will send a complementary Blink Mini (plus a year of Blink Subscription Plus) to all affected customers. The Blink Mini is nearly identical to the old Cloud Cam, though of course, it’s a bit more modern and offers better integration with Alexa devices.

(Update: Statement) Insteon May Have Joined the List of Failed Smart Home Companies
RELATED(Update: Statement) Insteon May Have Joined the List of Failed Smart Home Companies

A free replacement camera is better than nothing. Still, we’re frustrated by how many smart devices have kicked the bucket this year. It seems that connecting all this stuff to cloud servers is a bad idea—it guarantees an early end of life.

Amazon will offer you the free Blink Mini and Blink Subscription Plus before the December 2nd cutoff date. Keep an eye on your inbox so you don’t miss the offer.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »