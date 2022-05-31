Amazon Is About to Kill Your Cloud Cam (And Offer a Replacement)

Since its launch in 2017, the Amazon Cloud Cam has only grown more and more obscure. It was quickly superseded by Ring and Blink, and on December 2nd of 2022, the Cloud Cam will die. Thankfully, Amazon will offer you a replacement.

In an email sent to active Cloud Cam users, Amazon confirmed that it’s abandoning the Cloud Cam platform in favor of more popular and modern smart home devices. Your Cloud Cam will work as normal until December 2nd, at which point it will become a doorstop. I suggest downloading any important recordings from the device now.

“As the number of Alexa smart home devices continues to grow, we are focusing efforts on Ring, Blink, and other technologies that make your home smarter and simplify your everyday routines. Therefore, we have decided to no longer continue support for Amazon Cloud Cam and its companion apps.” “What this means for you: On December 2, 2022, you will no longer be able to use your Cloud Cam device or its companion apps. Until then, you will be able to download any video recordings if available. All video history will be deleted on December 2, 2022.”

On the bright side, Amazon will send a complementary Blink Mini (plus a year of Blink Subscription Plus) to all affected customers. The Blink Mini is nearly identical to the old Cloud Cam, though of course, it’s a bit more modern and offers better integration with Alexa devices.

A free replacement camera is better than nothing. Still, we’re frustrated by how many smart devices have kicked the bucket this year. It seems that connecting all this stuff to cloud servers is a bad idea—it guarantees an early end of life.

Amazon will offer you the free Blink Mini and Blink Subscription Plus before the December 2nd cutoff date. Keep an eye on your inbox so you don’t miss the offer.