Google Pixel 7 Pops Up on eBay Months Ahead of Its Release

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Back of the Pixel 7 listed on eBay
eBay listing

It’s no secret that Google has struggled to keep leaks of its upcoming products under control, which is likely why it revealed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro so early in May. Now, we’re seeing even more, thanks to a prototype Pixel 7 listed on eBay.

Over the weekend, Google’s barely announced and yet-to-be-released Pixel 7 was listed for sale on eBay, starting at $450. However, within a few hours, the post quickly disappeared.

The listing shared images of the phone at multiple angles, explained that it ran a developer version of Android 13, and basically confirmed a few details from earlier leaks. We’re seeing the black “Obsidian” model here with that glossy back, a new camera system, and that large metal housing around the camera.

Pixel 7 on eBay
eBay listing

if you look closely at the image above, you’ll see the bigger Pixel 7 Pro in its reflection. Somehow, this person managed to get their hands on both of Google’s new smartphones, and it wouldn’t surprise us if they had the Pixel Watch.

While the eBay listing doesn’t tell us much, it does match all the renders Google shared back at Google I/O. The only other information we can gather from the leak is that the phone has 128GB of storage, as shown in one of the images, the camera bulge is huge, and Google’s Pixel 7 is already out and about being tested.

At this point, Google (and leakers) aren’t leaving much to the imagination. That said, 9to5Google recently found evidence that Google could be working on a 3rd and possibly higher-end Pixel 7 Ultra model.

Google’s Pixel series almost always arrives in October, meaning these phones are several months away from being released yet already in the wild. Who knows, maybe the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will get released a little earlier this year. We’ll have to wait and see.

