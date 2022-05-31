This Gamevice Controller Turns Your iPad Into an Awesome Cloud Gaming Machine

Do you want a comically large portable game console? Well, if you own an iPad, you’re already halfway there. Gamevice just launched its iPad controller, an accessory that attaches to the sides of your iPad and is certified for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

While the App Store’s collection of AAA games is a bit slim, cloud gaming can unlock a console experience on your iPad. As cloud gaming becomes more popular, accessories like the Gamevice make a ton of sense (even if they look a bit silly).

And to my surprise, the Gamevice offers some really compelling features, like passthrough charging, an integrated headphone jack, and a full array of buttons and triggers that matches the Xbox layout.

The controller also comes with a month of Xbox Game Pass, which unlocks a massive selection of games in the cloud. These games can stream directly to your iPad, so long as you have a decent internet connection. Of course, you can also use the Gamevice for regular iPad games, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Stadia.

Unfortunately, the Gamevice controller only works with “older” iPad models—if your iPad has a USB-C jack, you’ll have to find a different controller. The full list of compatible iPads includes the 5th to 9th gen iPad, the iPad Air 2 and 3, and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

You can order the Gamevice iPad controller now for $100. Gamevice also sells controllers for iPhones and Android devices, which cost $80 and $60, respectively.