Save 40% On These Highly-Rated UGREEN Earbuds Through June 8th

It’s hard for budget earbuds to stand out, but the UGREEN HiTune T3s managed to impress us and score an 8/10 during our in-depth review. And now, you can save 40% on the UGREEN HiTune T3s using coupon code 20UGREENT3JU. That brings their price down to just $21.

The HiTune T3s offer impressive bass for the price, plus an IPX5 sweat-resistance rating that’s perfect for the gym. They even have ANC, which blocks out loud ambient noise while you study, do chores, or perform any task that requires a bit of extra concentration.

Along with these earbuds, UGREEN is offering its 65-watt GaN charger for just $35 with coupon code 15GAN10334. That’s a great price for any ultra-compact GaN charger, and especially one that’s fast enough to power laptops or iPads.

Use coupon code 20UGREENT3JU to score the UGREEN HiTune T3 earbuds for just $21, or 15GAN10334 to save big on the 65-watt GaN Charger. These deals end June 8th and June 30th, respectively.