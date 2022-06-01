Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Save 40% On These Highly-Rated UGREEN Earbuds Through June 8th

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The UGREEN HiTune T3 earbuds with an iPhone
UGREEN

It’s hard for budget earbuds to stand out, but the UGREEN HiTune T3s managed to impress us and score an 8/10 during our in-depth review. And now, you can save 40% on the UGREEN HiTune T3s using coupon code 20UGREENT3JU. That brings their price down to just $21.

The HiTune T3s offer impressive bass for the price, plus an IPX5 sweat-resistance rating that’s perfect for the gym. They even have ANC, which blocks out loud ambient noise while you study, do chores, or perform any task that requires a bit of extra concentration.

Along with these earbuds, UGREEN is offering its 65-watt GaN charger for just $35 with coupon code 15GAN10334. That’s a great price for any ultra-compact GaN charger, and especially one that’s fast enough to power laptops or iPads.

Use coupon code 20UGREENT3JU to score the UGREEN HiTune T3 earbuds for just $21, or 15GAN10334 to save big on the 65-watt GaN Charger. These deals end June 8th and June 30th, respectively.

UGREEN Nexode 65W USB C Charger - 3 Port GaN PPS Fast Charger USB-C PD Laptop Power Adapter Compatible with MacBook Pro/Air, Galaxy S22/S21, Dell XPS 13, iPhone 13/13 Pro Max, iPad Pro, Pixel 6

Charge laptops, MacBooks, and iPads at top speed with this compact 65-watt GaN charger.

Amazon

$45.99
 

