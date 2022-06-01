Xbox Steals PlayStation’s Best Trophy Feature

Gamers get hyped! Microsoft just revealed a long-awaited (and highly demanded) achievement feature for its Xbox consoles in its June 2022 update, and we’re certain gamers of all varieties, especially achievement hunters, will be incredibly excited about it!

Now, you can view ALL of the achievements for any game. That’s right—even the super-duper secret hidden achievements—on both your Xbox X/S and Xbox One consoles and from the official Xbox mobile app (Android/iOS/PC). The update gives you the option to choose to reveal the achievements, if you’re curious enough about them, but won’t reveal them by default.

Eden Marie, Principal Software Engineering Lead of Xbox Experiences, said, “If you don’t mind spoilers and want a hint on any of the achievements in the games you’re playing, it’s easy to find the secret achievement details on your Xbox. From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore.”

From there, once you peek at the details, you’ll have the option to hide that achievement’s description again or to have it continue to display those details from then on. This makes the Xbox achievement system much closer to Sony’s for PlayStation, which has allowed users to view a game’s hidden trophies since 2016 with the PlayStation 4. The feature is sure to save gamers a ton of time, as now they won’t have to frantically Google what those achievements are—they can just see them in the game or on the app whenever they want.

The June update offers a few smaller, less exciting features, as well. Those involve improving the reliability and speed of detecting new updates in your collection or when you launch a particular game.

Likewise, PlayStation also moved a step closer to Xbox with its newly-revamped gaming Plus subscription plans. The plans are a little more similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, offering a wider selection of games and an artillery of popular classic titles. Either way, it’s a great time to be a console gamer.